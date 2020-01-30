New Zealand will hope to end their losing run against India in the fourth T20I in Wellington, with only pride left to play for after surrendering the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The Black Caps failed to defend a challenging score of 203/5 in the first T20I at Auckland's Eden Park, and were outplayed in the second game of the series that took place at the same venue on the Indian Republic Day, posting just 132 in 20 overs that was easily overhauled by the visitors.

The Kiwis however, fought back admirably in the third T20I in Hamilton, with Kane Williamson's 48-ball 95 nearly guiding the side home in their chase of the 180-run target. However, the last-minute brain-fade saw the match ending in a tie from a position where the home team needed two to win from four balls with six wickets in hand.

New Zealand's hoodoo as far as Super Overs are concerned continued as Rohit Sharma smacked back-to-back sixes off Tim Southee to help his team seal the series with a memorable win.

Williamson will be hoping to rally the troops and raise their morale after the heartbreaking defeat at Hamilton's Seddon Park, and try and pull things back in the remaining games. His Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, on the other hand, signalled the need to give the bench a try in the last two games and fine-tune their combinations with the ICC T20 World Cup in mind.

Kohli, however, maintained the experimentation, in no way, will interfere in their quest to complete a 5-0 hammering of the Kiwis after having already clinched their first T20I series win in New Zealand.

Here are all the details on the live coverage of the fourth game of the five-match series:

When is the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand taking place?

The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on 31 January.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 12.30 pm IST (8 pm local time) with toss taking place at 12.00 PM IST (7.30 pm local).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and New Zealand fourth T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi as well as on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson

New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.