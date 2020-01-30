First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Wellington Match Live Telecast Online

Here are all the details you need on the live coverage of the fourth T20I between New Zealand and India in Wellington on Friday, with the Indian team hoping to continue their dominant march and go 4-0 up in the five-match rubber.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 30, 2020 16:05:16 IST

New Zealand will hope to end their losing run against India in the fourth T20I in Wellington, with only pride left to play for after surrendering the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The Black Caps failed to defend a challenging score of 203/5 in the first T20I at Auckland's Eden Park, and were outplayed in the second game of the series that took place at the same venue on the Indian Republic Day, posting just 132 in 20 overs that was easily overhauled by the visitors.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Wellington Match Live Telecast Online

India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with series trophy. Photo: @BLACKCAPS

The Kiwis however, fought back admirably in the third T20I in Hamilton, with Kane Williamson's 48-ball 95 nearly guiding the side home in their chase of the 180-run target. However, the last-minute brain-fade saw the match ending in a tie from a position where the home team needed two to win from four balls with six wickets in hand.

New Zealand's hoodoo as far as Super Overs are concerned continued as Rohit Sharma smacked back-to-back sixes off Tim Southee to help his team seal the series with a memorable win.

Williamson will be hoping to rally the troops and raise their morale after the heartbreaking defeat at Hamilton's Seddon Park, and try and pull things back in the remaining games. His Indian counterpart Virat Kohli, on the other hand, signalled the need to give the bench a try in the last two games and fine-tune their combinations with the ICC T20 World Cup in mind.

Kohli, however, maintained the experimentation, in no way, will interfere in their quest to complete a 5-0 hammering of the Kiwis after having already clinched their first T20I series win in New Zealand.

Here are all the details on the live coverage of the fourth game of the five-match series:

When is the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand taking place?

The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on 31 January.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 12.30 pm IST (8 pm local time) with toss taking place at 12.00 PM IST (7.30 pm local).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and New Zealand fourth T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi as well as on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt)Martin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin MunroColin de GrandhommeTom BruceDaryl MitchellMitchell SantnerTim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish SodhiTim SoutheeBlair Tickner.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 16:05:16 IST

Tags : Black Caps, Cricket, Ind Vs NZ, India, India Vs New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, Men In Blue, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Nz Vs Ind, Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, Sports, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all