First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
IRE in WI Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
SL in ZIM Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India head coach WV Raman says he is positive about team's chances of winning ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad also includes the incredibly talented 15-year-old Haryana school girl Shafali Verma, while Bengal all-rounder Richa Ghosh, 16, is the surprise package for the tournament that will go on from 21 February to 8 March.

Press Trust of India, Jan 18, 2020 21:31:35 IST

Kolkata: Head coach WV Raman on Saturday expressed optimism about the Indian women's team's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup and emphasised on striking an "emotional balance".

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad also includes the incredibly talented 15-year-old Haryana school girl Shafali Verma, while Bengal all-rounder Richa Ghosh, 16, is the surprise package for the tournament that will go on from 21 February to 8 March.

"I'm very positive about our girls' chances. I do not like to get into names. But, of course, I fancy their chances a lot," the former India batsman said while launching his book 'The Winning Sixer -- Leaders Lessons to Master' here.

India head coach WV Raman says he is positive about teams chances of winning ICC Womens T20 World Cup

File image of former India opener WV Raman. News18

"The one thing they probably need is to strike an emotional balance. There would be sudden change in tempo in scorecards, it would induce emotions from both ends. if they can find a middle path it would enhance our chances," he said about the key to success in T20s.

India will also pin their hopes on young sensation Shafali who broke Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record as the youngest player to make an international fifty for her country.

Raman said the onus is on her to realise her role and drew comparisons with the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag.

"She has captured everybody's imagination. It's for her to find out. Sehwag also found out and he certainly changed the entire dynamics of batting. People started looking at 360 in a day.

"She will learn, just like (Virender) Sehwag and found out how to go about doing what they do. The good thing is that she has shown that she can perform at that level and she is a quick learner."

"It's a young side, certainly gelling well. Give thise girls three years time. They are going to dominate, I have no doubts."

Raman said that women's cricket can go a long way in globalising the sport.

After what began as an exhibition in 2018, the BCCI turned the Women's T20 Challenge into a three-team event in Jaipur in 2019.

"Give it five years, women's cricket will be a big brand in India (like IPL). Let's not jump the gun too fast and go nice and easy.

Asked about the Mithali Raj-Harmanpreet Kaur tiff that took centrestage, he said: "It's a case of talking to you, rather than talking about you. Lot of things are spoken about by people from the outside.

"There is a lot of confusion and lot of noise. It's better to address it directly and talk to you. It's a question of need to know basics and need to talk basics. If there is nothing to talk, do not talk about it.

"I went in when there was noise. All these things happened when I was not there so everything was hearsay. I said let's start with a clean slate and talk about today and tomorrow.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 21:31:35 IST

Tags : BCCI, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, SportsTracker, t20 World Cup, Virender Sehwag, Women's t20 Challenge, WV Raman

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all