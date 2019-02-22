First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India have the 'best possible team', are favourites to lift the World Cup, says former captain Sourav Ganguly

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly described India as favourites to lift the World Cup, saying the team is in best possible shape to win the quadrennial event which gets underway at England on 30 May.

Press Trust of India, Feb 22, 2019 09:54:52 IST

Noida: Former skipper Sourav Ganguly described India as favourites to lift the World Cup, saying the team is in best possible shape to win the quadrennial event which gets underway at England on 30 May.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

"India are favourites, they have played good cricket for the last six-seven months, they are very prepared for the World Cup," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a program of HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies.

"This is the best possible team, all of them have performed and that's why they are in the squad," he added.

India will begin its campaign at the World Cup with a clash against South Africa on 5 June at Southampton.

The event was also attended by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

During the event, HCL Grant recognized the rise of community-led ecosystems of NGOs.

Three NGOs across the categories of Education, Healthcare and Environment received a grant of Rs 5 crore each from HCL Grant, which also awarded an additional grant of Rs 25 lakhs each for the six finalists across the three categories.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:54:52 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, India, Indian Cricket Team, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, SportsTracker, World Cup

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all