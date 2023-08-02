Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India hammer West Indies by 200 runs in Tarouba to take ODI series 2-1

Ishan Kishan scored his third consecutive half-century while Shardul Thakur (4/37) and Mukesh Kumar (3/30) starred with the ball as India bowled West Indies out for 151 after posting a mammoth 351/5 on the board.

India pacer Mukesh Kumar holds the trophy aloft after the Men in Blue defeated West Indies by 200 runs to clinch the ODI series 2-1. AP
Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set the tone with a solid 143-run opening partnership after West Indies invited India to bat in the third ODI. AP
Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson impressed with his 41-ball 51 that contained two fours and four sixes. AP
India stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya decides to have a word with his West Indies counterpart Shai Hope during the third ODI in Tarouba. AP
West Indies opener Kyle Mayers is clean bowled by India pacer Mukesh Kumar. AP
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur celebrates with Ishan Kishan after dismissing West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer. AP
Rohit Sharma, India’s regular skipper who was rested for a majority of the ODI series, interacts with fans at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground at the end of the third ODI. AP

Published on: August 02, 2023 14:46:58 IST

