India fans fume at ICC for Virat Kohli’s absence from an Instagram video

ICC shared a video on Instagram, featuring Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Indian cricket fans fumed at an ICC reel posted on their Instagram handles as the video promoting the Indian cricket team did not feature Virat Kohli.
ICC’s digital media team has been historically vibrant during major ICC events, and the ongoing T20 World Cup is no different.
The official ICC and T20 World Cup Instagram handles shared a video promoting the Indian cricket team and featured Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The video was captioned, “Are you ready for India?”
The reel showed Indian players putting their hand on their chest.
View this post on Instagram
However, the reel did not feature star India batter Virat Kohli and the fans did not take it lightly.
The comments were flooded with instigations around the absence of Kohli from the video.
One user commented, “Where is the King?”
While other follower commented, “Without Virat this is incomplete.” Another Indian fan commented, “Without Virat no India.”
Team India will face Pakistan in their inaugural T20 World Cup contest on 23 October. Kohli will be pivotal for India’s batting to perform fluently in the match, as he has been in the lead during earlier matches between India and Pakistan.
India’s second practice match against New Zealand was washed out due to persistent rains.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Indian team reached Australia almost 20 days prior to their first game against Pakistan to get acclimatised to the weather and playing conditions Down Under.
India’s fabled bench strength dithers as an unsettled assembly line fails to get the desired results. Even the selection of Rahul Dravid as coach is being questioned. So, where does India stand at the T20 World Cup?
While captain Babar Azam, coach Saqlain Mushtaq and the rest of the team will be busy drawing plans for the Indian team, both for their batters and bowlers, there will be one player who might dominate discussions at the team meetings a little more than the others — Virat Kohli.