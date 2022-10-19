India fans fume at ICC for Virat Kohli’s absence from an Instagram video

Indian cricket fans fumed at an ICC reel posted on their Instagram handles as the video promoting the Indian cricket team did not feature Virat Kohli.

ICC’s digital media team has been historically vibrant during major ICC events, and the ongoing T20 World Cup is no different.

The official ICC and T20 World Cup Instagram handles shared a video promoting the Indian cricket team and featured Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The video was captioned, “Are you ready for India?”

The reel showed Indian players putting their hand on their chest.

However, the reel did not feature star India batter Virat Kohli and the fans did not take it lightly.

The comments were flooded with instigations around the absence of Kohli from the video.

One user commented, “Where is the King?”

While other follower commented, “Without Virat this is incomplete.” Another Indian fan commented, “Without Virat no India.”

Team India will face Pakistan in their inaugural T20 World Cup contest on 23 October. Kohli will be pivotal for India’s batting to perform fluently in the match, as he has been in the lead during earlier matches between India and Pakistan.

India’s second practice match against New Zealand was washed out due to persistent rains.

