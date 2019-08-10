India enter U-19 Tri-Nation series final despite eight-wicket loss to England in rain-hit game
India U-19 team made it to the final despite losing to England U-19 by eight wickets via D/L method in a rain-hit youth one-day match of the Tri-Nation series at Beckenham.
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 2 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 4 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Scotland Women by 74 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs IREW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 79 runs
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs IREW - Aug 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW vs SCOW - Aug 12th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs CSG - Aug 11th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP vs VBKV - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Aug 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Think India needs to learn how to crush terrorism in Kashmir from Israel? Think again
-
Kashmir after 370; view from Pakistan: India must learn from neighbour's errors, pay heed to Bacha Khan's philosophy
-
National Awards 2019: Keerthy Suresh feels 'on top of the world' for winning Best Actress for Mahanati
-
Narendra Modi's speech on J&K: Restoration of democracy, economy emerge as central themes, reveal audaciousness of gambit
-
China dismisses Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in hope that agitation will die out, but refusal to open dialogue may backfire
-
In the shadows of a debt crisis: A closer look at how IL&FS episode unfolded and impacted the larger economy
-
Tottenham season preview: Pochettino's Spurs look to bounce back from European heartbreak in perennial hunt for silverware
-
The Stories in My Life: Leo Tolstoy ponders mismanaged, superficial living in The Death Of Ivan Ilyich
-
As Volkswagen ceases production of Beetle, Mumbai's 'Bug' aficionados share memories of iconic car
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Beckenham, United Kingdom: India U-19 team made it to the final despite losing to England U-19 by eight wickets via D/L method in a rain-hit youth one-day match of the Tri-Nation series at Beckenham.
Representational image. Getty Images
India U-19 team will face Bangladesh U-19 in the summit clash at Hove on Sunday.
With three wins and three losses, India U-19 team finished at second place with eight points, behind Bangladesh U-19, who topped the table with 11 points. England secured 5 points.
Opting to bat first in the final league match, India U-19 posted a competitive 278 for 8 in their stipulated 50 overs, courtesy a century by Divyaansh Saxena (102) and half-centuries by Priyam Garg (51) and Tilak Varma (52).
In reply, England U-19 made a good start, raising 161 for one in 37 overs with opening batsmen Ben Charlesworth (46) and Tom Clark (66) putting up a 72-run partnership in 15.5 overs.
Once Charlesworth was sent back by Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Dan Mousley and Clark kept England U-19 in the chase.
However, rain interruptions reduced the target to 214 from 42 overs.
Needing 56 off 30 balls, Mousley then took the onus on himself and blasted three fours and two sixes to take England U-19 home with three balls to spare.
India U-19's last match against Bangladesh U-19 was abandoned due to rain with both teams sharing the points.
Updated Date:
Aug 10, 2019 17:28:29 IST
Also See
Dhruv Jurel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar's fifties go in vain as India U-19 lose to Bangladesh U-19 by two-wicket in tri-nation tournament
Yashasvi Jaiswal's crucial knock of 78 helps India U-19 beat England U-19 by one wicket in youth ODI tri-series
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack tests positive for banned substance during out-of-competition drug test