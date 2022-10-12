India defeat South Africa to win DICC T20 Championship; Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, numerous Indian fans showered congratulatory messages to mark the victory.
India cricket team for the Hearing Impaired lifted the DICC T20 Championship 2022 trophy by defeating South Africa in the summit game on Sunday at the Malek Stadium in UAE’s Ajman. The Men in Blue outclassed the Proteas in each department to secure a well-deserved 39-run victory in the final.
With the win, India have also become the only undefeated team in this edition of the tournament. The Virendra Singh-led side previously beat Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa in the round-robin matches.
Yuvraj Singh penned a congratulatory note on his personal Twitter. By sharing his best wishes, the India great captioned the post, “Congratulations boys! You did it. Well done on winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy. A very well-deserved victory that will provide a much-needed boost to Deaf cricket in India.”
Congratulations boys! You did it 🏆 Well done on winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 👏🏻 👏🏻
A very well deserved victory that will provide the much needed boost to Deaf cricket in India 🇮🇳
My best wishes always 🙌🏻 @indian_deaf #IDCA @BCCI pic.twitter.com/yhAkb4Bch2
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2022
Indian airline IndiGo wished the Indian side by sharing some special moments with the team on board. They noted, “We are proud of our Indian team for winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy. Here’s to many more victories!”
We are proud of our Indian team for winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy. Here’s to many more victories! @indian_deaf pic.twitter.com/4pXn6trIaR
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 11, 2022
The Telangana Deaf Cricket Association (TDCA) wished heartfelt congratulations to Mr G Rajaram who is the manager of the Indian Deaf cricket team. The association stated, “We are congratulating Mr G Rajaram, Manager of the India Cricket Deaf and Deaf International Cricket Council. We are proud of him.”
We are congratulating Mr. G RAJARAM Manager of india team won the India Cricket Deaf and Deaf International Cricket Council . We are proud of Mr. G RAJARAM. He lives in Hyderabad. @indian_deaf @JayShah @hycricket_HCA @azharflicks @INOXMovies @KFC_India @RBalwani pic.twitter.com/Uj03BgxzYc
— Telangana Deaf Cricket Association (TDCA) (@DeafTelangana) October 10, 2022
Bengal Cricket Association Of The Deaf tweeted, “We are the Ultimate Champions of DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament.”
Many many congratulations India deaf team..💪🏻🇮🇳🏆
We are the Ultimate Champions of DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament.#idca #bcad #cab #bcci #dicc @ICC @DICCdeafcricket @indian_deaf @BCCI pic.twitter.com/4lnFY0JQdK
— Bengal Cricket Association Of The Deaf (@bengal_cad) October 10, 2022
A fan congratulated the team and suggested, “We really need to support more such teams and sports.”
#Congratulations to the #Indian #cricket team for winning the #Deaf #T20 #ChampionsTrophy in the #UAE.
They beat #SouthAfrica by 39 runs.
We really need to support more such teams & #sports! (TNIE)#thecuratednews #india #DEI #diversity #inclusion #hearingimpaired pic.twitter.com/ugy7SKIlN7
— Sandeep Ohri (@sandeepohri) October 11, 2022
Here are some other notable reactions:
Here it is! The glorious trophy of the #DICC #T20ChampionsTrophy2022 tournament is coming home!#DICC #DareToDream #TeamIndia #Won @KFC_India @HeroMotoCorp @INOXMovies @airvistara @IndiGo6E @airarabiagroup @SerumInstIndia @SharjahCharity @JWMarriott @KaizzenComm pic.twitter.com/15NMa633ut
— INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇮🇳 (@indian_deaf) October 9, 2022
We are the Champions✌️@indian_deaf Team winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy-2022. @JayShah @BCCI pic.twitter.com/JKbVg41sxn
— Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (@dcciofficial) October 10, 2022
Victory comes only after many struggles and countless defeats..And here we are.Making our nation proud
Here we INDIAN DEAF TEAM made it..
*CHAMPIONS* OF DICC T20 TROPHY 🇮🇳Thank u everyone for ur support, love encouragement and prayers.@BCCI @JayShah @RBalwani @indian_deaf pic.twitter.com/zQEXAqtuSJ
— Mohammed Suhail Piyar (@Suhailpr45) October 10, 2022
Congratulations goes to India for lifting the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 last night at Malek Cricket Stadium in Ajman, UAE!!! @ICC @indian_deaf @BCCI @CricHeroes #ajmancricketcouncil @MZahirUdinBabar pic.twitter.com/501DbHamkU
— DICC (Deaf International Cricket Council) (@DICCdeafcricket) October 10, 2022
In the encounter, India batted first and skipper Virendra Singh produced the highest individual total—an unbeaten 50—along with a crucial 40 from Indrajeet Yadav. Riding on the knocks, India posted 140 runs on the board in 20 overs. The bowling unit also completely outclassed South Africa and bundled them out for just 101 runs with four balls left to spare in the game.
