Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed whirlwind half-centuries as India chased down the revised target of 145 in a little over 20 overs in a rain-affected Group A match against Nepal in Pallekele.
Afghanistan will now play title holders Sri Lanka -- who defeated Bangladesh in their first game -- on Tuesday in Lahore to decide who will be the second team from Group B to reach the next round.
Pakistan had played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July as well as a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan last month in Sri Lanka and several members of their team also participated in the Lanka Premier League.