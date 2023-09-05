Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India collect first win of Asia Cup 2023 with 10-wicket thumping of Nepal

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed whirlwind half-centuries as India chased down the revised target of 145 in a little over 20 overs in a rain-affected Group A match against Nepal in Pallekele.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shake hands with members of the Nepal team after at the end of their Asia Cup Group A match in Pallekele. AP
Kushal Bhurtel played the aggressor in the 65-run opening partnership with Aasif Sheikh, collecting three fours and two sixes in his 25-ball 38. AP
Aasif Sheikh top-scored for Nepal with a patient 58 off 97 balls, his 10th ODI half-century. AP
Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee stitched a 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket to help Nepal go past the 200-mark and post a competitive target on the board. AP
Rain once again made multiple appearances in Pallekele and threatened to wash another game out, holding up play for more than an hour shortly after India began their chase. AP
Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his score of 59-ball 74 that contained six fours and five sixes. AP
Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 67 off 62 deliveries, collecting a six and eight fours including the winning boundary. AP
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill celebrate after guiding India to a 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their Asia Cup Group A match in Pallekele. AP

September 05, 2023

