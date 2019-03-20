First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st T20I Mar 19, 2019
SA Vs SL
Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 21, 2019
PHI vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 22, 2019
PHI vs PNG
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India coach Ravi Shastri's contract will not be automatically renewed after World Cup, says BCCI official

Ravi Shastri remains favourite to continue as the Indian cricket team's head coach after the World Cup but the BCCI will be forced to restart the process as the former India all-rounder's service contract doesn't have an extension or renewal clause.

Press Trust of India, Mar 20, 2019 19:30:35 IST

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri remains favourite to continue as the Indian cricket team's head coach after the World Cup but the BCCI will be forced to restart the process as the former India all-rounder's service contract doesn't have an extension or renewal clause.

Unlike most of the big football or NBA clubs, who have a renewal or an extension clause for their coaches, the BCCI, from Anil Kumble's time as chief coach, never had that particular clause.

File image of India head coach Ravi Shastri. Sportzpics

File image of India head coach Ravi Shastri. Sportzpics

"From Anil Kumble's time, the service contract of the coaches and support staff doesn't have an extension or renewal clause. Therefore, even if India win the World Cup under Shastri's coaching, he will have to come through the fresh recruitment process even though he will be a direct entry into the shortlisted panel as current coach," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The official said that the BCCI needs to follow the due process of putting up an advertisement on its website for filling up the various positions of support staff in the senior India line-up.

"Shastri, Sanjay Bangar (batting coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach), their contracts will end with India's last match in the World Cup. With only 14 days left for the inaugural World Test Championship matches against the West Indies, we need to complete the process in due time. But everything will happen after the World Cup," he said.

The official also indicated that there is very little chance of Shastri being replaced if the team reaches at least the semi-final since under his tutelage, India have beaten Australia in a Test series Down Under for the first time in 71 years and also won ODI series in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

It has also been learnt that this year, the mini-IPL for women will role with three teams and four games on a round-robin basis. Last year, one exhibition match was held.

"The Indian women's coach WV Raman and the national selectors have given 30 names and there will be 12 foreign players. So there will be three teams of 14 players each and they will play once against each other and then the final," the official said.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 19:30:35 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, BCCI, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, India, Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar, SportsTracker, World Cup, WV Raman

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all