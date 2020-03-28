First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India coach Ravi Shastri says 'cricket should be last on everyone's mind' amid coronavirus outbreak

Shastri also welcomed the forced break for Indian players as they had been on the road for long

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 28, 2020 11:00:26 IST

Coronovirus pandemic has rocked the world. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the life to a standstill with all activities including sporting ones being cancelled or postponed. It also had its impact on cricket and India in particular with the ODI series against South Africa in March getting abandoned midway while the IPL, which was scheduled to start on 29 March, has so far been pushed back to 15 April.

India coach Ravi Shastri says cricket should be last on everyones mind amid coronavirus outbreak

File image of Ravi Shastri (L) and Virat Kohli (R). Reuters

The nation is also under a 21-day lockdown period as the administration attempts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown and suspension of cricketing activities has given the Indian cricket team an unexpected break amidst the frenzy of the sporting calendar and head coach Ravi Shastri, who saw his team being swept in the Test and ODI series in New Zealand, has welcomed the hiatus while speaking to Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on Sky Cricket Podcast.

"I could see from the New Zealand series that the cracks were coming with mental fatigue and fitness," said Shastri. "The amount of cricket we have played over the last 10 months was beginning to take its toll. Guys like me and some of the support staff left India on May 23 for the World Cup and have been home for just 10-11 days."

Shastri also said that players have a lot of responsibility towards spreading awareness about coronoavirus and "cricket should be last on everyone's mind now."

"I think the most important thing is safety and not ensuring just your safety but ensuring safety others as well, by creating a kind of awareness that tells people there is something serious around. Virat has done it, a lot of other players have done it by posting certain messages on social media," said Shastri.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 11:00:26 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, Cricket, India, Indian Cricket, Indian Men's Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all