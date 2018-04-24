First Cricket
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
India coach Ravi Shastri feels playing ODIs, T20s before Test series will help India adjust to English conditions

India begin their tour of England in July with three Twenty20 internationals and three One-Day Internationals. They then take on the hosts in a five-Test series starting in August.

PTI, April 24, 2018

Playing limited overs cricket ahead of their Test series in England will serve as the ideal platform for the Indian team to get used to conditions away from home, coach Ravi Shastri said.

India are currently the top-ranked Test team in the world. Image courtesy: BCCI website

“We will be there (in England) almost a month before the first test match. That gives us that much more time (to prepare),” former India all-rounder Shastri said.

India will come into the contests against England high on confidence after beating hosts South Africa 5-1 in ODIs and 2-1 in T20 competition earlier this year.

India had earlier bounced back after losing the first two Tests against the Proteas to finish the series 2-1.

“What our boys did in South Africa makes me proud as a coach because there were 21 days of cricket and on each one of those 21 days, India competed,” Shastri added.

“The one-day series we won after 25 years. And so, from a coach’s point of view, you have to just stand up and say ‘well done, guys. Simply magnificent. You have raised the bar’.”

India lost the five test series 3-1 when they visited England four years ago, but prevailed 3-1 in the ODI competition. The hosts won the sole T20 match.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Hyderabad
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

