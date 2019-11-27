India Chief Selector MSK Prasad says Rishabh Pant shouldn't try to fill MS Dhoni's shoes but carve out his own identity
Not so long ago, Pant was India's number one wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats but has endured an erratic run of form for some time now
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs DEL Rajasthan beat Delhi by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs MAH Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Backing BJP wasn't a revolt, says Ajit Pawar at NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress meet
-
Ideological opponents NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress form alliance in Maharashtra: List of coalitions of convenience across the world
-
Jharkhand election: Rise of starvation deaths, breakdown of welfare schemes to influence tribal voting
-
Sensex rises 199 points to scale fresh closing high, Nifty above 12,100-mark; Yes Bank, SBI among top gainers
-
Maha IPL: Maharashtra govt formation saga brings to light again rampant horse-trading in Indian politics
-
Davis Cup 2019: Indian tennis stars going extra mile to beat Nur-Sultan chill, says physio Yash Pandey ahead of Pakistan tie
-
Hotel Mumbai movie review: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film on 26/11 terror attacks is immersive and gut-wrenching
-
Pakistan vulnerable to another coup after SC hold on General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension puts army in direct confrontation with Imran Khan
-
In water-rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Chief selector MSK Prasad feels the struggling Rishabh Pant is putting himself under undue pressure by trying to prove himself as the rightful heir to the great MS Dhoni and he should rather back his "unbelievable talent" to bounce back.
Not so long ago, Pant was India's number one wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats but has endured an erratic run of form for some time now.
With Wriddhiman Saha back in the team, he has now lost his place in the Test eleven and his place in the limited-overs format has also been questioned for lack of runs and his poor work with the gloves.
File photo Rishabh Pant. AFP
However, the team management and selectors continue to back him. Rohit Sharma even urged critics to leave Pant alone and let him play with freedom while the legendary Sunil Gavaskar says pressure is bound to be there when one is playing for India.
"I agree with both the versions of Rohit and Sunny sir. Rishabh is going through a bit of a rough period. He needs a couple of good knocks that can bring him back to his best. I had a discussion with the team management on this and they said that they are seriously working on him to bring him back to his best," Prasad, who is nearing the end of his term, told PTI.
"With regard to the point raised regarding pressure, Rishabh should definitely realise that pressure is part of this game at this level and the one who comes out of this pressure is a true champion. He has live examples in front of him in Virat and Rohit."
Prasad, who was appointed as the selection committee chief in 2016, said Pant should never try to fill Dhoni's big boots.
"Rishabh should also realise that he has his own identity and he should never compare himself with MS Dhoni which I feel is working on his mind. Dhoni built his career and image playing for over a decade and a half. His confidence stems from his stellar performances both at domestic and international levels.
"Suddenly when one starts comparing himself with that legend, then subconsciously you are putting enormous pressure on yourself. Personally I feel Rishabh is an unbelievable talent and he should believe and back his abilities and instincts rather than stepping into someone else's shoes," added the 44-year-old former India wicketkeeper-batsman who played six Tests and 17 ODIs.
In the past as well, Prasad has spoken about Pant's rare talent and the southpaw was seen as the heir apparent to Dhoni whose future remains an intense subject of speculation as he has not played since India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal in July.
Some players don't get a lot of opportunities while the likes of KL Rahul, who has lost his place in the Test side but remains a constant in the limited-overs set-up, and Pant get a longer rope.
Prasad backed both of them to do justice to their rich talent.
"KL and Rishabh are supremely talented. They are match-winners and they can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Having identified this immense potential in both of them, our committee has backed them despite dip in their form."
"I am sure both of them will bounce back strong from the current form and help Indian team to win many matches in times to come," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 27, 2019 18:57:55 IST
Also See
Rohit Sharma's workload, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's waning form likely to be key factors in selectors' announcement of India squad for West Indies fixtures
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant released to play Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy; KS Bharat named Wriddhiman Saha's cover for ongoing Test
Wriddhiman Saha becomes fifth India wicket-keeper to effect 100 Test dismissals during pink-ball encounter against Bangladesh