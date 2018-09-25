India captain Virat Kohli says Test cricket should not be tinkered with; feels the 'most beautiful format' isn't going anywhere
Virat Kohli said, "It's the most beautiful format of the game. I don't think it's going to go anywhere. I don't even see it getting compressed to four days."
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
New Delhi: India's talismanic skipper Virat Kohli says Test cricket should not be "tinkered" with and does not see it getting compressed to four days, as the ICC mulls ways to prop up the sport's traditional format.
Kohli has been one of the top run-getters in Tests in recent times, and plays and talks about it with passion.
"I cannot explain to you the job satisfaction that you get when you do well in Test cricket, because you know how demanding it is," Kohli told Wisden.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP
"It's the most beautiful format of the game. I don't think it's going to go anywhere. I don't even see it getting compressed to four days."
Asked if he looks at the proposed four-day Test matches as a backward step, India's batting mainstay said, "Definitely. It should not be tinkered with."
The increasing number of T20 leagues around the world has posed a threat to the traditional five-day format, with the ODIs close to facing an existential crisis.
"In a few countries, yes. It all depends on the awareness of people who watch the game. If you take a country like South Africa or Australia or England, they have big crowds for Test matches because people understand the sport.
"It's literally living life over five days. There are so many ups and downs and even when you've done well you've got to keep coming back and doing it all over again.
"I think that if you really understand the sport, if you really love the sport, you understand Test cricket and you understand how exciting it is."
The ICC will introduce a nine-team two-year Test world championship in 2019, alongside a 13-team ODI league as well as trialling four-day matches.
Kohli is in favour of the forthcoming Test championship. He scored 593 runs at 59.30 in the Test series against England.
"I think that is going to give a huge push to Test cricket. It makes every series more competitive, and there's going to be ups and downs throughout the Championship, which I really look forward to. The teams that love playing Test cricket are always going to be passionate about it.
"And it also depends on the system you have back home as well. If you're not going to give more importance to first-class cricket, then people are going to lose motivation to play the longest format of the game.
"And with the T20 format coming in I think there's far greater responsibility on all the cricket boards across the world to treat first-class cricket really well, because if the facilities and the standard goes up, then the motivation always stays."
The prolific scorer said predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only captain he has picked up aspects of leadership from.
"Not really anyone before MS. I was always someone who kept talking to him about the game so even when I was really young, before I was made vice-captain, I would give him my suggestions.
"I love thinking about the game and that's why I enjoy captaincy so much and I enjoy chasing totals so much I love using my brain to figure out what needs to be done during the game.
"I've learned the most from MS, standing so close to him at slip so many times and just observing him at close quarters.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2018
