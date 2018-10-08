First Cricket
India captain Virat Kohli, Japsrit Bumrah maintain numero uno spots in ICC ODI rankings

India captain Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah maintained their respective top positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday.

Press Trust of India, October 08, 2018

Kohli led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma with 842 ranking points maintained the second position.

Kohli led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma with 842 ranking points maintained the second position.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

The other Indian batsman in the top-10 was Shikhar Dhawan, who is placed fifth in the list with 802 points.

Among the bowlers, death overs specialist Bumrah with 797 points was on top while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with 700 points is third in the list.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is second with 788 points while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (11th position) is knocking on the doors for a top-10 entry.

In the team ranking, India are currently placed second with 122 points behind England's 127.

The top team ranking will potentially be up for the taking depending on how the Sri Lanka and England series pans out.

In the England versus Sri Lanka series, which starts in Dambulla on 10 October, England will have to win the series to retain their number-one ranking. Their failure to win the series, will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from October 21.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

Bangladesh will also have an opportunity to add another point to their tally when they will feature in a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 20.

The only way Bangladesh can drop behind Sri Lanka in eighth position is if Zimbabwe and England win 3-0 and 5-0, respectively.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018

Tags : Cricket, ICC, India, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

