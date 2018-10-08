India captain Virat Kohli, Japsrit Bumrah maintain numero uno spots in ICC ODI rankings
India captain Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah maintained their respective top positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah maintained their respective top positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday.
Kohli led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma with 842 ranking points maintained the second position.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters
The other Indian batsman in the top-10 was Shikhar Dhawan, who is placed fifth in the list with 802 points.
Among the bowlers, death overs specialist Bumrah with 797 points was on top while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with 700 points is third in the list.
Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is second with 788 points while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (11th position) is knocking on the doors for a top-10 entry.
In the team ranking, India are currently placed second with 122 points behind England's 127.
The top team ranking will potentially be up for the taking depending on how the Sri Lanka and England series pans out.
In the England versus Sri Lanka series, which starts in Dambulla on 10 October, England will have to win the series to retain their number-one ranking. Their failure to win the series, will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from October 21.
However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.
Bangladesh will also have an opportunity to add another point to their tally when they will feature in a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 20.
The only way Bangladesh can drop behind Sri Lanka in eighth position is if Zimbabwe and England win 3-0 and 5-0, respectively.
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2018
