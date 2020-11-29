Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 29 November, 2020

29 November, 2020
Starts 09:10 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

28/0 (5.5 ov)

2nd ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
28/0 (5.5 ov) - R/R 4.8

Play In Progress

David Warner - 19

Aaron Finch (C) - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 19 20 1 1
Aaron Finch (C) Batting 8 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 2.5 0 11 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

28 (28) R/R: 4.8

David Warner 19(20)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney: Finch, Warner open after Aussies win toss

India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney: Finch, Warner open after Aussies win toss

09:34 (IST)

After 5 overs,Australia 27/0 ( David Warner 18 , Aaron Finch (C) 8)

Navdeep Saini, right-arm fast, comes into the attack. Bad start for him as he has been put away for a six on just the first ball of the over. Finch almost crashed one on to his stumps. Good comeback by Saini later, just three given after that six. Nine off the over.

09:30 (IST)
six

SIX!  Saini comes into the attack and is welcomed with a six by Warner, short ball, Warner pulls it away for a maximum comfortably. 

09:28 (IST)

After 4 overs,Australia 18/0 ( David Warner 10 , Aaron Finch (C) 7)

Bumrah continues. He goes down leg on first two balls to Warner and Finch. Needs to control the line. He strays down leg again and gets punished, as Finch flicks him for four to square leg boundary. Eight off the over.

09:27 (IST)
four

FOUR! On the legs again from Bumrah and Finch flicks it away for four runs in style. 

09:24 (IST)

After 3 overs,Australia 10/0 ( David Warner 9 , Aaron Finch (C) 1)

Shami continues. Warner's attempted pull almost got him out, and the ball went high in the air and did not have legs. But good thing for Warner that it landed where there was no fielder. Shami is looking to bounce out Warner. A thick edge flies over vacant third slip, for one. Has looked very edgy in this over Warner and India bowlers looking much better from the last match. Finch has that inswinger in his mind and he is seen walking into his shot, to negate that. He has lost his balance doing that in the past. Let's see how he goes today against India's plans. Six off the over. 

09:19 (IST)

After 2 overs,Australia 4/0 ( David Warner 4 , Aaron Finch (C) 0)

Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast, bowls from the other end. He starts off with the one that comes in. A good ball to Finch who has had trouble in the past with such deliveries against India and other opponents. He is into 140s from ball 1. And he starts off with a maiden over. This is a good start from Bumrah who went for many in the first match. 

09:15 (IST)

After 1 over, Australia 4/0 ( David Warner 4 , Aaron Finch (C) 0)

Shami completes the first over. He starts off with a bouncer, Warner ducks and lets it go. He follows it up with a dot. Warner gets little room on off stump and he uses it to collect his first four. Shami goes round the stump in later half of the over, appeals for LBW, but it was clearly bat first on to the pads. Just four off the first over.

09:12 (IST)
four

FOUR! Room given, very little but just enough for Warner, and he times it to perfection, through the point region for four runs, first of the day.

09:09 (IST)

Alright then, Aussie openers David Warner (LHB) and Aaron Finch (RHB) come out to open the innings. Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over today for India. Here we go! 

08:46 (IST)

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Highlights

title-img
08:46 (IST)

08:45 (IST)

Finch: We are batting. Stoinis is out. Moises Henriques replaces him. It is about the make up of the side. It was nice in last match. Wicket was very good. It became better.

Kohli: Looked a bit of rusty in first half. No excuses. Our body started to slip a little bit in first 30 overs. Second half was encouraging. We are taking positives from that. It is about covering time in early half of the innings you don't want your bowlers to not have time to think. We are playing the same XI.
08:28 (IST)

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch(Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 2nd ODI Match: Navdeep Saini, right-arm fast, comes into the attack. Bad start for him as he has been put away for a six on just the first ball of the over. Finch almost crashed one on to his stumps. Good comeback by Saini later, just three given after that six. Nine off the over.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India’s return to international cricket in several months on Friday was a tough one as the Men in Blue collapsed to Australia by 66 runs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After that defeat, the visitors will now look to bounce back strongly when the second ODI takes place on Sunday. Most of the Indian bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami (who took three wickets), had an off-day on Friday, as centuries from Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) propelled the hosts to 374-6 after electing to bat.

In reply, the likes of Virat Kohli (21), Mayank Agarwal (22) and KL Rahul (12) failed to fire, but Shikhar Dhawan (74) fought hard early on, after which Hardik Pandya entertained with a 76-ball 90, but all that went in vain.

Pandya, who last bowled in competitive cricket in September 2019 before undergoing a successful lower-back surgery in October that year, was not yet fully fit to bowl, and he said in the post-match press conference that he would ‘bowl when the time is right’. The 27-year-old has been working on remodelling his bowling action in the nets since after that surgery.

For the hosts, Adam Zampa (4/54) and Josh Hazlewood (3/55) were clinical in the bowling department.

Here’s all you need to know about the live broadcast of the second ODI between Australia and India:

When is the second ODI between Australia and India?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played on 29 November.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and India be played?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

At what time will the second ODI between Australia and India start?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will start at 9.10 am IST (2.40 pm local time). The toss will take place at 8.40 am IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Updated Date: November 29, 2020 09:35:18 IST

Tags:

