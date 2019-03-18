India and Pakistan bound by agreement to play in World Cup, says ICC CEO Dave Richardson
There were demands that India should boycott the game against Pakistan in the World Cup in Manchester on June 16 in the wake of last month's Pulwama terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
With Lok Sabha polls looming, Congress has its work cut out for it in forming alliances; BJP is far ahead in the game
-
Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, five injured in Dutch city, confirms Utrecht mayor; police distributes picture of prime suspect
-
Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks off Congress Lok Sabha poll campaign in UP
-
PNB scam: Nirav Modi likely to be arrested soon as UK's Westminster Court issues warrant against him
-
One CRPF jawan killed, five injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada; gunfight still underway
-
Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case with sensitivity, not sensationalism
-
Swiss Open badminton: B Sai Praneeth on path of resurrection after career-defining performances during final run
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
पर्रिकर की विदाई: गोवा के मीरमार बीच पर राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ मनोहर पर्रिकर का अंतिम संस्कार
-
LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी की गंगा यात्रा शुरू, नाव से प्रयागराज के मनइया पहुंची
-
गोवा के नए सीएम की रेस में प्रमोद सावंत सबसे आगे, कुछ देर में होगी घोषणा
-
पर्रिकर का मिरामार बीच पर सैन्य एवं राजकीय सम्मान के साथ होगा अंतिम संस्कार
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson on Monday said he doesn't forsee any threat to the high-profile India-Pakistan World Cup match, insisting that the two teams are bound by an ICC agreement to show up.
"For ICC events, all teams have signed a members' participation agreement which requires them to participate in all the matches of the tournament and (in case of) any unjustified non-compliance with that provision, the playing conditions will kick in and the points will be awarded accordingly (to the other team)," he said when asked about the matter.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
There were demands that India should boycott the game against Pakistan in the World Cup in Manchester on 16 June in the wake of last month's Pulwama terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.
Responding to the outrage, the Committee of Administrators running Indian cricket also wrote a letter to the ICC urging it to boycott countries from where "terrorism emanates", but did not specifically name Pakistan.
Another controversy erupted when Indian team wore camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack and donated its match fee to the National Defence Fund.
Pakistan strongly objected to the gesture and and wrote to the world body, accusing India of politicising the game.
The ICC, however, said the Indian team took prior permission from it and there was no political motive involved.
"In this case, it was a one-off consent. It was granted subject to the message around the wearing of the caps simply being sympathy with the people, who had lost their lives in the (Pulwama) attack and in particular, to help them raise funds for the families of the people who had lost their lives," Richardson said.
"The ICC's motto is clear we don't want to mix politics with sports."
Asked about the ICC's role in the resumption of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, Richardson said it was completely up to the two cricketing boards.
The ICC CEO said the perception about Pakistan among the rest of the world is slowly changing and the world body is supporting its member board to bring back international cricket to the nation.
He also said that the successful hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will do a world of good towards achieving the goal.
Richardson also thanked foreign players, who made the trip to Pakistan for PSL.
"Step-by-step, certainly Pakistan is on the right path," he said, assuring ICC's support to the PCB in its efforts to encourage foreign teams to visit Pakistan.
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 20:00:31 IST
Also See
PSL 2019: Quetta Gladiators lift maiden title after outclassing Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in final
BCCI officials decline PCB's invitation to attend 2019 PSL final in Pakistan
PSL 2019: PCB officials express delight over international stars travelling to Pakistan for remaining matches