First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Feb 12, 2020
NEP vs USA
Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Feb 11, 2020
USA vs OMA
Oman beat USA by 92 runs
UGA in QAT Feb 13, 2020
QAT vs UGA
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
ENG in SA Feb 14, 2020
SA vs ENG
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya takes part in training session at NCA to prepare for post-surgery comeback

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 12, 2020 22:57:51 IST

Bengaluru: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Pandya was seen facing throwdowns in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. It is not yet clear if he makes a comeback in the South Africa ODIs next month or the subsequent Indian Premier League.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya takes part in training session at NCA to prepare for post-surgery comeback

File image of Hardik Pandya. AP

Earlier this month, Pandya was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness.

The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom.

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since.

He last played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa, taking part in the third match in Bengaluru. He has not played Test cricket since the Southampton match against England in September 2018.

The back problem had kept him in and out of the national team since mid 2018.

Returning from the surgery, Pandya was last month pulled out of the India A team's tour of New Zealand after failing mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai. The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji matches.

The all-rounder had also taken part in a practice session with the Indian team before an ODI against Australia in Mumbai last month.

Pandya's fitness is important for India's T20 World Cup plans as his fast medium bowling and explosive hitting power gives the team the required balance.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 22:57:51 IST

Tags : Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya Surgery, India, Indian Cricket Team, National Cricket Academy, NCA, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all