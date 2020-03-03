India all-rounder Hardik Pandya lights up DY Patil T20 Cup with 39-ball 105, five-wicket haul for Reliance 1
On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Friday.
Navi Mumbai: On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Friday.
File image of Hardik Pandya. AP
Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.
Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101-run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.
The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.
Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago.
The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.
Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank's 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2020 21:43:44 IST
