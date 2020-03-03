First Cricket
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya lights up DY Patil T20 Cup with 39-ball 105, five-wicket haul for Reliance 1

On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2020 21:43:44 IST

Navi Mumbai: On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

File image of Hardik Pandya. AP

File image of Hardik Pandya. AP

Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101-run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago.

The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank's 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 21:43:44 IST

