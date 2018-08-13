First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy | 2nd Test Aug 09, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India 'A' win test series against South Africa 'A' by margin of 1-0 as second match is called off due to heavy rain

India 'A' won their test series against South Africa 'A' 1-0, after a victor could not be decided in the second match due to heavy rain. Shreyas Iyer and Ankit Bawne hit half centuries, while Mohammed Siraj claimed 4 wickets.

Press Trust of India, August 13, 2018

Bengaluru: Skipper Shreyas Iyer and senior batsman Ankit Bawne hit patient half centuries after an early stutter as India A won the two-match series against South Africa A by a 1-0 margin, with the second 'Test' ending in a draw.

File image of Yuzvendra Chahal. Reuters

File image of Yuzvendra Chahal. Reuters

Starting the final day on 294 for 7, the Proteas added 25 runs losing the remaining three wickets to get all out for 319 in 98.2 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/72) and Ankit Rajpoot (3/52) shared the bulk of the spoils while limited overs specialist Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two for 84 in 22 overs.

With a slender 26-run lead, India A finished their second innings at 181 for 4 with Iyer (65) and Bawne (64 no) steadying the ship with an 86-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Iyer hit four boundaries and four sixes in 103 balls while Bawne hit nine boundaries in 100 deliveries. This was after Prithvi Shaw (4) and Mayank Agarwal (28) were dismissed cheaply.

"I am happy that I got some runs under my belt. For sure, there was nothing wrong in my batting in the last two innings, just that I needed to convert 30s into big scores, which I tried focussing on," Iyer told reporters at post-match press conference.

The match was called off at tea after heavy rain.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018

Tags : #Ankit Bawne #Ankit Rajpoot #Cricket #India 'A' #Mayank Agarwal #Mohammed Siraj #Prithvi Shaw #South Africa A #SportsTracker #Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all