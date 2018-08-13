Bengaluru: Skipper Shreyas Iyer and senior batsman Ankit Bawne hit patient half centuries after an early stutter as India A won the two-match series against South Africa A by a 1-0 margin, with the second 'Test' ending in a draw.

Starting the final day on 294 for 7, the Proteas added 25 runs losing the remaining three wickets to get all out for 319 in 98.2 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/72) and Ankit Rajpoot (3/52) shared the bulk of the spoils while limited overs specialist Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two for 84 in 22 overs.

With a slender 26-run lead, India A finished their second innings at 181 for 4 with Iyer (65) and Bawne (64 no) steadying the ship with an 86-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Iyer hit four boundaries and four sixes in 103 balls while Bawne hit nine boundaries in 100 deliveries. This was after Prithvi Shaw (4) and Mayank Agarwal (28) were dismissed cheaply.

"I am happy that I got some runs under my belt. For sure, there was nothing wrong in my batting in the last two innings, just that I needed to convert 30s into big scores, which I tried focussing on," Iyer told reporters at post-match press conference.

The match was called off at tea after heavy rain.