India A vs West Indies A: Shubman Gill slams record-breaking double ton, helps visitors set 373-run target in third unofficial Test

Coming to the crease with the visitors reduced to 14/3, Shubman Gill scored at a strike rate of over 80, and hit 19 fours and 2 sixes during his 250-ball stay. He raised an undefeated stand of 315 runs with skipper Hanuma Vihari (118*).

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 09, 2019 11:54:05 IST

India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form in the Caribbean by slamming an unbeaten 204 runs for the 'A' team in the third unofficial Test against West Indies 'A' at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

Shubman Gill went past Gautam Gambhir to become the youngest Indian to score a first-class double ton for a representative team. Image: Twitter

Gill's double ton makes him the youngest to score a first-class double century for an Indian representative side. At the time of achieving the feat, Gill was aged 19 years and 334 days, going past the now-retired Gautam Gambhir, who held the previous record at 20 years and 124 days. Left-hander Gambhir had scored 218 for India Board President's XI against Zimbabwe in 2002.

Coming to the crease with the visitors reduced to 14/3, Gill scored at a strike rate of over 80, and hit 19 fours and two sixes during his 250-ball stay. He forged an undefeated stand of 315 runs with skipper Hanuma Vihari (118*).

Interestingly, Gill, was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings. His brisk double ton helped India A declare their innings at 365 for 4, and set a mammoth 373-run target for the hosts. At close of play on Day 3, West Indies A were 37 for no loss, needing 336 runs more to win.

The Punjab right-hander now has four 100+ scores in his 11-match first-class career, which also features seven fifties. He has been in unreal form of late, reeling off scores of 62, 77, 69 and 40 in the lead up to this match.

Gill had admitted to being disappointed at being ignored for the senior team that is currently playing a full-fledged series in West Indies. However, with performances like these, the calls for his India call-up will only get louder. He was recently named the captain of India Blue side in the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 11:54:05 IST

