India A vs West Indies A: Shahbaz Nadeem takes another fifer in drawn contest, India A win series 2-0
Shahbaz Nadeem, the Jharkhand orthodox left-arm bowler, one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit, played two games and had three 'five-for' in four innings, finishing with 15 wickets in the series.
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 2 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 4 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Scotland Women by 74 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs IREW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 79 runs
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs THAW - Aug 10th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs IREW - Aug 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW vs SCOW - Aug 12th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs CSG - Aug 11th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP vs VBKV - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Aug 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir after 370; view from Pakistan: India must learn from neighbour's errors, pay heed to Bacha Khan's philosophy
-
Think India needs to learn how to crush terrorism in Kashmir from Israel? Think again
-
National Awards 2019: Keerthy Suresh feels 'on top of the world' for winning Best Actress for Mahanati
-
Vellore Lok Sabha By-Election Result 2019: DMK's DM Kathir Anand wins by 8,141 votes; AC Shanmugam of AIADMK comes second with 477,199 votes
-
China dismisses Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in hope that agitation will die out, but refusal to open dialogue may backfire
-
Tracking India’s economic slowdown: Why Narendra Modi govt shouldn’t delay fiscal stimulus to revive struggling industries
-
UTT 2019: G Sathiyan, Bernadette Szocs anchor Delhi's dream 8-7 victory over U Mumba in first semi-final
-
The Stories in My Life: Leo Tolstoy ponders mismanaged, superficial living in The Death Of Ivan Ilyich
-
As Volkswagen ceases production of Beetle, Mumbai's 'Bug' aficionados share memories of iconic car
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
West Indies A top-order put up a gutsy show to force a draw despite another five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem as India A won the unofficial three-'Test' series 2-0.
Chasing a stiff target of 373, West Indies A started the day at 37 for no loss needing another 336 runs on the fourth day but only reached as far as 314 for 6 in the end.
File photo of India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.
Opener Jeremy Solozano's dogged 92 off 252 balls along with No 3 Brandon King's attacking 77 off 84 balls and senior international Sunil Ambris' 69 off 142 helped the home team earn a draw after losing the first two 'Tests'.
For India, Nadeem turned out to be the best bowler once again with figures of 5 for 103 in 41 overs.
The Jharkhand orthodox left-arm, one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit, played two of the three games and had three 'five-for' in four innings, finishing with 15 wickets in the series.
The series was a good one for the Paras Mhambrey coached A side which was dominant for the better part.
Test specialists like skipper Hanuma Vihari (224 runs, 1 ton, 1 fifty), Wriddhiman Saha (137 runs, 2 fifties) and Mayank Agarwal (123 runs, 1 fifty) got quality game time before the Test series starting at the end of this month.
Umesh Yadav also got overs under his belt -- 30 of them including both innings with a couple of wickets.
The biggest gain has to be Shubman Gill's double hundred under pressure, which is an indication enough that the Punjab lad is ready for the next level.
Mumbai's Shivam Dube (180 runs and 5 wickets) looked like a better prospect as a seam bowling all-rounder than Tamil Nadu's Vijay Shankar.
On the final day, the West Indies opening pair Montcin Hodge (25 off 82 balls) and Solozano batted the opening hour before Nadeem drew first blood with 68 on the board.
However, King, who came in at one down was in a mood to smash it all around hitting 10 fours and three sixes during the 99-run stand in only 17.5 overs with Solozano before rival skipper Hanuma Vihari dismissed him caught by Mayank Agarwal.
The match as a contest was effectively over when Ambris and Solozano added another 60 runs for the third wicket in 21.1 overs.
This was the partnership that went a long way in dashing India A's hopes of a clean sweep.
Ambris, who recently played in the ICC World Cup, then had a couple of small but significant partnerships with Jermaine Blackwood and Jahmar Hamilton which ate up crucial overs.
By the time Nadeem bowled to Ambris to get his fifth scalp, the players were waiting for the mandatory overs to finish.
Brief Scores: India A 201 and 365/4.
West Indies A 194 and 314/6 (Jeremy Solozano 92, Brandon King 77, Sunil Ambris 69, Shahbaz Nadeem 5/103).
Match Drawn.
Updated Date:
Aug 10, 2019 11:55:07 IST
Also See
India A vs West Indies A: Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav eye gametime in second unofficial Test as visitors aim 2-0 lead
India A vs West Indies A: Krishnappa Gowtham, Mayank Agarwal take visitors close to victory on Day 3 of second unofficial Test
India A vs West Indies A: Shivam Dube, Sandeep Warrier lead visitors' fightback after batting collapse