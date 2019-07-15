First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs West Indies A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Navdeep Saini guide visitors to win in second unofficial ODI, gain 2-0 series lead

The third unofficial ODI between India A and West Indies A will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Jul 15, 2019 17:46:22 IST

North Sound: Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill struck fine half-centuries before Navdeep Saini's fifer guided India A to a 65-run win over West Indies A in the second unofficial ODI of the five-match series here.

India A, thus, lead the five-match series 2-0 after the visitors won the opening ODI by an identical 65 runs margin.

India A vs West Indies A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Navdeep Saini guide visitors to win in second unofficial ODI, gain 2-0 series lead

File image of India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. @BCCIdomestic

The home team's decision to invite India A to bat on Sunday night backfired, as Gaikwad (85 off 102 balls) and Gill (62 off 83) shared 151 runs for the opening wicket to set up a total of 255 for eight at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

While defending the target, pacer Saini (5/46) ran through West Indies A with a five-wicket haul to bowl out the home team for 190 in 43.5 overs.

Gaikwad and Gill batted for nearly 31 overs and struck nine boundaries and three sixes between them. While Gaikwad hit five fours and two sixes, Gill found the fence four times and crossed it once.

Manish Pandey (27), Hanuma Vihari (23) and Ishan Kishan (24) all got starts but Romario Shepherd (4/36) made a solid comeback in the death overs to contain India A from posting a bigger total.

Chasing 256 for win, West Indies A lost John Campbell in the second over to Khaleel Ahmed.

Saini, who came into bowl as second change, then rattled West Indies A's backbone by dismissing Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Jonathan Carter in quick time to reduce the hosts to 77 for five.

Raymon Reifer played a fighting 71-run knock off 105 balls but he lacked support from the other end.

Towards the end Shepherd remained not out on 34.

The third unofficial ODI between the two sides will be played at the same stadium on Tuesday.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 17:46:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hanuma Vihari, India 'A', India A Vs West Indies A, Indian Cricket, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all