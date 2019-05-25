First Cricket
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran hit tons to help hosts reach 376/1 on Day 1 of first unofficial Test

At stumps, Easwaran was batting on an unbeaten 189 off 250 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and three sixes, and Jayant Yadav on six.

Press Trust of India, May 25, 2019 22:19:16 IST

Belagavi: Openers Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran on Saturday scored brilliant centuries as India A put up an imposing total of 376 for one on the first day of the two-match unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A here.

At stumps, Easwaran was batting on an unbeaten 189 off 250 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and three sixes, and Jayant Yadav on six.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

Panchal (160 off 261 balls) and Easwaran stitched a huge 352-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Belagavi has been a happy hunting ground for Panchal as he belted his second century here. His first ton came in a Ranji Trophy match in December 2016 when he hammered 113 against Tamil Nadu.

Panchal is the first batsman from Gujarat to accumulate 1,000 runs in a Ranji season.

Panchal played a composed innings, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes during his 262-ball knock.

Opting to bat, Panchal and Easwaran took India A total to 113 for no loss at lunch.

In the post-lunch session, both the openers maintained the tempo and added another 125 runs without losing any wicket.

At tea break, both Panchal and Easwaran had completed their centuries being unbeaten at 101 and 125, respectively.

As far as Sri Lanka A bowlers were concerned, they were sent into a leather hunt by the openers.

Panchal was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando after Niroshan Dickwella took the catch.

