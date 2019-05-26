First Cricket
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Abhimanyu Easwaran's double ton, Amolpreet Singh's century puts hosts in driver's seat on Day 2

At stumps on day two, Sri Lanka 'A' were in deep trouble at 83 for four, trailing India 'A' by 539 runs, with Ashan Priyanjan and Niroshan Dickwella batting on 22 runs each.

Press Trust of India, May 26, 2019 20:05:43 IST

Belagavi: Abhimanyu Easwaran's double ton and Amolpreet Singh's century helped India 'A' post an imposing 622 for five declared against Sri Lanka 'A' in the first unofficial Test here Sunday.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative photo. Getty Images

In reply to the hosts' mammoth total, Sri Lanka 'A' lost Sangeet Coorey (0), Sadeera Samarawickrama (31), Pathum Nissanka (6) and Bhanuka Rajapaksha (0).

Coorey and Samarawickrama were snapped up by Sandeep Warrier, while Nissanka and Priyanjan were scalped by Shivam Dube.

Resuming at the overnight score of 376 for one, Easwaran (233), who was batting on 189, reached to his double century in the first session by adding 44 runs before he was adjudged LBW to Akila Dhananjaya. He hit 22 boundaries and three sixes during his 321-ball knock.

Easwaran also shared 82 runs for the third wicket with Amolpreet, who made 116 runs off 165 balls with the help of 11 boundaries.

After the fall of Easwaran, Lakshman Sandakan disturbed the timbers of Ricky Bhui for one.

Amolpreet and Siddesh Lad then came into the party and stitched 147 runs for fifth wicket to take India 'A' forward..

Lad was in a belligerent mood as he massacred Sri Lanka 'A' bowlers to all parts of the ground. He made quick 76 runs off 89 balls and struck six boundaries and a six in the process.

Earlier, Jayant Yadav (8) was the first India 'A' batsman to be dismissed after the hosts had added 14 runs to their overnight score.

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 20:05:43 IST

