First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs South Africa A: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill to share captaincy duties in unofficial Test series

Highly rated batsman Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will share the captaincy duties for India A in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, beginning 9 September.

Press Trust of India, Sep 01, 2019 22:23:27 IST

New Delhi: Highly rated batsman Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will share the captaincy duties for India A in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, beginning 9 September.

Gill is currently part of one-day series against South Africa A being held in Thiruvananthapuram while Saha is warming the bench in India's Test series in the West Indies.

India A vs South Africa A: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill to share captaincy duties in unofficial Test series

File image of India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha. AFP

The selection committee on Sunday met at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to pick the India A squad.

The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from 9 September while the second match will take place in Mysore from 17 September.

Gill has been named captain for the first game and Saha for the second.

"The Committee has picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy and those members who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have therefore been picked in the squad for second India A match," said chief selector MSK Prasad in a statement on Sunday.

"Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final."

All-round Vijay Shankar, who was ruled out of the one-day series against South Africa due to a thumb injury, has been named in the squad for the four-day matches.

Shankar was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway after he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. He recently made a comeback in the Tamil Nadu Premier League before getting injured again.

Squads:

For 1st match: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wk), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar.

For 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (c, wk), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 22:23:27 IST

Tags : Cricket, India 'A', India 'A' Cricket Team, India A Vs South Africa A, Shubman Gill, South Africa A, SportsTracker, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all