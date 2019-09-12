India A vs South Africa A: Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui script comfortable win for hosts in first unofficial Test
Chasing just 48 runs in their second innings, India 'A' endured a mild stutter as skipper Shubhman Gill (5), Ankit Bawne (6) and K S Bharat (5) fell in early before Dube (12 not out) and Ricky Bhui (20 not out) completed the formalities for the home team.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Article 370: India should put its energy into pulling Kashmir out of quagmire with a gentle hand and an eye on Pakistan
-
Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order granting bail to ex-CFO of Bhushan Steel
-
Donald Trump's 'most salient' campaign promise takes shape as US begins building 700-km-long border wall in Arizona
-
Nani opens up about Gang Leader, Jersey and the secret behind choosing the 'right' script
-
TDP-YSR Congress rivalry in Andhra Pradesh has begun to resemble Tamil Nadu's acrimonious Dravidian politics
-
In opposition to Assam NRC, BJP mulls passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill; move to appease party's Bengali Hindu vote bank
-
Inside 'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha': Two women ponder life and death in UP's Lahra village
-
A decade in numbers: The extraordinary Grand Slam dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer over the past 10 years
-
At Gujarat’s Tarnetar Fair, matchmaking and cultural celebration go hand in hand
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Thirivananthapuram: India 'A' defeated South Africa 'A' comfortably by seven wickets on the final day morning of the first unofficial Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Thursday.
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed two sixes off successive balls to seal the win for the hosts.
Representative image. Reuters
Chasing just 48 runs in their second innings, India 'A' endured a mild stutter as skipper Shubhman Gill (5), Ankit Bawne (6) and K S Bharat (5) fell in early before Dube (12 not out) and Ricky Bhui (20 not out) completed the formalities for the home team.
South Africa 'A' fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, on a comeback trail after injury, bowled Gill, who made a classy 90 in the first innings to leave India 'A' at 10 for one.
Bawne was then dismissed for a 17-ball 6, caught by Senuran Muthusamy off Ngidi, while Bharat, who is contention for a spot as the back-up wicketkeeper in the Test squad, was sent back by off-spinner Dane Piedt.
Left-handed Dube, who had showcased his hitting abilities in the unofficial ODI series preceding the Test matches, smacked Piedt for two huge sixes to finish the job in style.
Resuming at the overnight score of 179 for 9, South Africa 'A' were bowled out for 186 in their second innings as the hosts needed only 3.5 overs to wrap things up.
Shardul Thakur bowled Lutho Sipamla for 8 to finish with figures of 2 for 31.
Spinners Shahbaz Nadeem (3/17) and Jalaj Saxena (2/22) were the best bowlers for India 'A' in the second innings.
Only 20 overs were possible at the Greenfield stadium on Wednesday due to overnight rains and a wet outfield, but India 'A' snatched four wickets to edge close to victory.
Gill's 90 and all-rounder Saxena (61 not out) had helped India 'A' make 303 in reply to the visiting team's first innings score of 164.
Brief Sores:
South Africa 'A': 164 all out in 51.5 overs and 186 all out in 58.2 overs (Zubayr Hamza 44, Heinrich Klaasen 48, Wiaan Mulder 46; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/17, Jalaj Saxena 2/22, Shardul Thakur 2/31, Krishnappa Gowtham 1/52).
India 'A': 303 all out in 87.5 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Jalaj Saxena 61 not out, Shardul Thakur 34; Lungi Ngidi 3/50, Dane Piedt 3/84) and 49 for 3 in 9.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 20 not out, Shivam Dube 12 not out; Lungi Ngidi 2/22).
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 12:29:32 IST
Also See
India A vs South Africa A: Hosts inch closer to big victory in first unofficial Test despite rain-hit Day 3
India A vs South Africa A: Shubman Gill's unbeaten 66 puts hosts in command on Day 1 of 'Unofficial' Test
India A vs South Africa A: Shubman Gill narrowly misses out on ton as hosts tighten grip on first unofficial Test