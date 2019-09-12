First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs South Africa A: Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui script comfortable win for hosts in first unofficial Test

Chasing just 48 runs in their second innings, India 'A' endured a mild stutter as skipper Shubhman Gill (5), Ankit Bawne (6) and K S Bharat (5) fell in early before Dube (12 not out) and Ricky Bhui (20 not out) completed the formalities for the home team.

Press Trust of India, Sep 12, 2019 12:29:32 IST

Thirivananthapuram: India 'A' defeated South Africa 'A' comfortably by seven wickets on the final day morning of the first unofficial Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Thursday.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed two sixes off successive balls to seal the win for the hosts.

India A vs South Africa A: Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui script comfortable win for hosts in first unofficial Test

Representative image. Reuters

Chasing just 48 runs in their second innings, India 'A' endured a mild stutter as skipper Shubhman Gill (5), Ankit Bawne (6) and K S Bharat (5) fell in early before Dube (12 not out) and Ricky Bhui (20 not out) completed the formalities for the home team.

South Africa 'A' fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, on a comeback trail after injury, bowled Gill, who made a classy 90 in the first innings to leave India 'A' at 10 for one.

Bawne was then dismissed for a 17-ball 6, caught by Senuran Muthusamy off Ngidi, while Bharat, who is contention for a spot as the back-up wicketkeeper in the Test squad, was sent back by off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Left-handed Dube, who had showcased his hitting abilities in the unofficial ODI series preceding the Test matches, smacked Piedt for two huge sixes to finish the job in style.

Resuming at the overnight score of 179 for 9, South Africa 'A' were bowled out for 186 in their second innings as the hosts needed only 3.5 overs to wrap things up.

Shardul Thakur bowled Lutho Sipamla for 8 to finish with figures of 2 for 31.

Spinners Shahbaz Nadeem (3/17) and Jalaj Saxena (2/22) were the best bowlers for India 'A' in the second innings.

Only 20 overs were possible at the Greenfield stadium on Wednesday due to overnight rains and a wet outfield, but India 'A' snatched four wickets to edge close to victory.

Gill's 90 and all-rounder Saxena (61 not out) had helped India 'A' make 303 in reply to the visiting team's first innings score of 164.

Brief Sores:

South Africa 'A': 164 all out in 51.5 overs and 186 all out in 58.2 overs (Zubayr Hamza 44, Heinrich Klaasen 48, Wiaan Mulder 46; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/17, Jalaj Saxena 2/22, Shardul Thakur 2/31, Krishnappa Gowtham 1/52).

India 'A': 303 all out in 87.5 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Jalaj Saxena 61 not out, Shardul Thakur 34; Lungi Ngidi 3/50, Dane Piedt 3/84) and 49 for 3 in 9.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 20 not out, Shivam Dube 12 not out; Lungi Ngidi 2/22).

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 12:29:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, India 'A', India A Vs South Africa A, India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Lungi Ngidi, Ricky Bhui, Shahbaaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, South Africa A, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all