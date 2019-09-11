First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs South Africa A: Hosts inch closer to big victory in first unofficial Test despite rain-hit Day 3

India captured four wickets to reduce South Africa 'A' to 179 for 9, who go into day four with a paltry lead of 40 runs in the second innings.

Press Trust of India, Sep 11, 2019 19:01:30 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: India 'A' edged closer to a resounding victory over South Africa 'A' in the first unofficial Test despite a rain-hit day three in which only 20 overs could be bowled.

India captured four wickets to reduce South Africa 'A' to 179 for 9, who go into day four with a paltry lead of 40 runs in the second innings.

Majority of overs were lost at the Greenfield stadium due to overnight rain and a wet outfield. India 'A' had made 303 in reply to SA A's first innings score of 164.

India A vs South Africa A: Hosts inch closer to big victory in first unofficial Test despite rain-hit Day 3

Representational Image. Getty Images

The hosts made most of the play possible as spinners Shahbaz Nadeem (3 for 17) and Jalaj Saxena (2 for 22) came to the party.

The overnight batsmen Heinrich Klaasen (35 batting) and Wiaan Mulder (12 batting) went on the attack and SA 'A' managed to overturn the deficit.

The two added 74 runs in 18 overs with Mulder hitting four boundaries and a six. Klaasen (48) kept the team's hopes afloat by curbing his attacking instincts and accumulating runs.

However, the run-out of Mulder for 46 by Ricky Bhui saw the Indian team gain the upperhand again as Dane Piedt (1) and Marco Jansen (0) fell in quick succession to Saxena and Nadeem respectively.

Klaasen's patience ran out and he fell to a catch by Shardul Thakur off Saxena.

Lutho Sipamla (5 batting) and Lungi Ngidi (0 batting) were battling it out before bad light ended play, ensuring that India 'A' would need to wrap things up on the final day on Thursday.

Brief Sores: South Africa 'A': 164 all out in 51.5 overs and 179 for 9 in 55 overs (Zubayr Hamza 44, Heinrich Klaasen 48; Wiaan Mulder 46, S Nadeem 3/17, Jalaj Saxena 2/22, K Gowtham 1/52).

India 'A': 303 all out in 87.5 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Jalaj Saxena 61 not out, Shardul Thakur 34; Lungi Ngidi 3/50, Dane Piedt 3/84).

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 19:01:30 IST

Tags : Cricket, Heinrich Klaasen, India A Vs South Africa A, Jalaj Saxena, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, SportsTracker, Zubayr Hamza

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all