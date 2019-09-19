India A vs South Africa A: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder smash tons to lead visitors' fightback on Day 3 in 2nd unofficial Test
Markram geared up for the three-Test series against India with a superb 161, while Mulder produced an unbeaten 131 as the visitors came within 17 runs of India A's first innings of 471. The home team were 14 for no loss in six overs at the end of day.
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs NED Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG Live Now
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 12 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM USA beat Namibia by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 20th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW vs JPNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 20th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs CHNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Caught between diplomatic skirmishes of India and Pakistan, Kashmiris respond with eerie calm that benefits neither
-
Narendra Modi in Nashik: PM picks Ayodhya, Kashmir issues to kickstart BJP's Maharashtra election campaign
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Overcoming financial constraints, facing social hostility — what 'education' means for four tribal students
-
Teaser loans a rude shock for many homebuyers when interest rates shoot up; RBI right to decline SBI’s idea from Day One
-
Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu calls on rival Benny Gantz to form coalition as exit polls indicate no clear winner
-
World Wrestling Championships 2019: Bajrang Punia books Tokyo Olympics spot despite controversial semis loss as does Ravi Dahiya
-
No Outlaws in the Gender Galaxy: Revisiting Zubaan's 2015 book, and what it illuminates of queer identities
-
Senthil Kumaran on documenting human-wildlife conflict, and photography as a socio-political tool
-
Unbelievable review: Netflix's true crime drama is an essential and important watch in the #MeToo era
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Mysuru: Skipper Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder hit superb hundreds as South Africa 'A' fought their way to 400 all out against India 'A' on day three of the second unofficial Test on Thursday.
Markram geared up for the three-Test series against India with a superb 161, while Mulder produced an unbeaten 131 — his fourth first-class century — as the visitors came within 17 runs of India A's first innings of 471.
File image of South Africa's Aiden Markram. AP
The duo added 155 runs for the sixth wicket stand to resurrect the South Africa A's innings after they were struggling at 142 for 5 at one stage.
The home team were 14 for no loss in six overs before bad light resulted in play being called off with over 25 overs still to be bowled.
Resuming at the overnight score of 159 for 5, Markram and Mulder led a brilliant fightback for South Africa 'A'.
The tall Markram, touted for big things in future, handled the India 'A' pacers and the three-pronged spin attack well. He hit 20 fours and 2 sixes in his 263-ball knock.
Their stand dashed any hopes India 'A' had of wrapping up the Proteas innings quickly after their struggles on Wednesday.
The India 'A' bowlers went wicketless in the first session as Markram and Mulder played in a judicious manner.
Mohammed Siraj finally ended Markram's knock, having him bowled at the 87th over.
Mulder, who mixed defence with aggression, continued to frustrate the home team bowlers, adding 59 runs for the seventh wicket with Vernon Philander (21) and 39 runs for the eighth wicket with Dane Piedt (11).
Shivam Dube ended the Mulder-Philander partnership by getting the latter, caught by Karun Nair.
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (4/121) dismissed Piedt and Lutho Sipamla (0) before Shahbaz Nadeem (3/76) ended the innings by getting No 11 Lungi Ngidi leg-before for a duck.
Mulder, who was left stranded on the other end, finished on a splendid 131 (230 balls), which included 17 fours and a six.
In their second innings, India 'A' openers Priyank Panchal (9) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (5) took the score to 14, extending the lead to 31 before bad light ended proceedings for the day.
Brief Scores: India 'A' 1st innings: 417 all out (Shubman Gill 92, Karun Nair 78, Shivam Dube 68, Wriddhiman Saha 60, Jalaj Saxena 48 not out, Umesh Yadav 24; Wiaan Mulder 3/47, Dane Piedt 3/78) and 14 for no loss.
South Africa 'A': 400 all out (Aiden Markram 161, Wiaan Mulder 131 not out, Theunis de Bruyn 41, Kuldeep Yadav 4/121, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/76, Md Siraj 2/72).
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2019 18:33:20 IST
Also See
India A vs South Africa A: Shubman Gill falls short of ton yet again as hosts reach 233/3 on Day 1 of second unofficial Test
India A vs South Africa A: Shubman Gill in focus after recent Test call-up as hosts aim for series sweep
India A vs South Africa A: Spinners strike late to further strengthen hosts' position on Day 2 in 2nd unofficial Test