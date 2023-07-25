Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Kitne velle ho?': Irfan Pathan hits back after being trolled over India A's defeat against Pakistan A

Cricket

The trolls were back at it on Sunday when Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Pathan, though, came up with a slightly different response this time.

File image of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Image: Twitter/@IrfanPathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been quite busy dealing with online trolls ever since he came up with the ‘Padosi’ comment aimed at cricket fans from across the border.

A section of netizens from the neighbouring country have made it a point to target Pathan from time to time, especially when the Indian team suffers a defeat at a major event.

The trolls were back at it on Sunday when Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo, winning the event for a second consecutive time.

Pathan, though, came up with a slightly different response this time.

Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho? (You guys still haven’t forgotten a Sunday tweet. How jobless are you?” Pathan wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Pathan had taken a dig at Pakistan cricket fans on Twitter, accusing them of lacking grace, during last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia in which the Men in Green advanced to the final and India were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbours, victories are part of the game but GRACE doesn’t come to you guys naturally),” Pathan wrote in a tweet in response to banter coming in from Pakistani supporters on the microblogging website.

Before the ‘Grace’ tweet, Pathan had tweeted in jest following India’s narrow victory over Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. “Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha? (Neighbours, how was your Sunday)?”, wrote Pathan after Virat Kohli single-handedly took India to victory from the jaws from defeat.

Incidentally, one of the highest points of Pathan’s career also came against Pakistan in Pakistan, with the left-arm seamer bagging a hat-trick at the start of the third Test in Karachi during India’s 2006 tour of the country. Pathan dismissed opener Salman Butt, captain Younis Khan and No 4 batter Mohammad Yousuf, all for ducks, to become only the second Indian bowler to record a Test hat-trick.

Published on: July 25, 2023 15:39:15 IST

