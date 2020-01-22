First Cricket
India A vs New Zealand XI: Prithvi Shaw, bowlers shine in visitors' five-wicket victory in first unofficial ODI

A day after being picked as the injured Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's ODI squad for the assignments against New Zealand's senior team, Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to lay the foundation for the visiting team's chase.

Press Trust of India, Jan 22, 2020 12:00:00 IST

Lincoln: Prithvi Shaw flourished yet again as India A notched up a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand A in the first unofficial ODI on Wednesday.

File picture of Prithvi Shaw. AFP

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who replaced Dhawan in India's T20 squad, blazed away to a 21-ball 39, while Suryakumar Yadav hammered 35 off a mere 19 deliveries.

Chasing 231 after opting to field, India completed the task with more than 20 overs to spare at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India A, picking up three wickets for 33 runs in 6.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel.

The second and third unofficial ODIs will be played in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday respectively.

