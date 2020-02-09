First Cricket
India A vs New Zealand A: Shubman Gill's unbeaten century puts visitors in strong position on third day of second unofficial Test

Press Trust of India, Feb 09, 2020 15:50:44 IST

Lincoln: Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test here on Sunday.

Opening the batting along side skipper Hanuma Vihari (59), Gill scored his runs off 153 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and one six to help India A pile up 234/1 in 53 overs.

India A vs New Zealand A: Shubman Gills unbeaten century puts visitors in strong position on third day of second unofficial Test

File image of Shubman Gill. Twitter @RealShubmanGill

Middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara was giving Gill company at the crease on 52 off 99 balls at the draw of stumps.

Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings at 386 for nine in 131.5 overs after the second day's play was washed out on Saturday.

Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 103 off 222 balls during which he struck 10 boundaries and a six.

Besides, Glenn Phllips made 65, while wicketkeeper Dane Clever scored 53.

For India, Sandeep Warrier (2/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/75), Avesh Khan (2/82) and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/98) shared eight wickets among them.

India A now trail New Zealand A by 152 runs with just a day's play remaining.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand A 1st innings: 386 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50).

India A 1st innings: 234 for 1 in 53 overs (Shubman Gill 107 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 52 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71).

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 15:50:44 IST

