India 'A' vs New Zealand 'A': Rajat Patidar continues form, notches up ton to put hosts in commanding position

Rajat Patidar continued his stunning form with the bat as he struck a ton against New Zealand ‘A’ while playing for India ‘A’ in the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten at 170 at stumps on Day 3 as the home side took a 92-run lead before the end of day’s proceedings.

The visiting side had earlier posted 400, riding on a 197 from Joe Carter but India ‘A’ responded well as openers Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran provided a brilliant start. The two batters put up a partnership of 123 runs before captain Pancha was sent back for 47. Easwaran, on the other side, notched up a century.

India ‘A’ had lost a couple of wickets at regular intervals and were 157/2 when Easwaran was joined by Patidar. They stitched a stand of 104 runs for the third wicket before Easwaran eventually departed for 132. Patidar was then joined by in-form Sarfaraz Khan who scored 36 before getting out. He was replaced by Tilak Varma.

Varma and Patidar then dominated the Kiwis thoroughly and added 167 before stumps were called. Varma is not out on 82 as India ‘A’ have already put 492/4 in the first innings.

Patidar has been in sublime touch for quite some time now and has been scoring runs consistently. While he struck a century in the IPL earlier this year, he followed it with some fine performance in the Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh as well and helped the side lift the trophy. He in fact scored a century in the Ranji Trophy final as well.

