WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
India A vs New Zealand A: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Parthiv Patel slam fifties on opening day of first unofficial Test

At stumps on the opening day, India A scored 340 for five with Australia bound opener Shaw (62, 88 balls), middle-order batsman Vihari (86, 150 balls) and making a comeback Parthiv Patel (79 batting, 111 balls) utilised the opportunity to the fullest.

Press Trust of India, November 16, 2018

Mount Maunganui: Senior pros Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed cheaply but young guns Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari warmed up nicely for the Australia Test series with half-centuries for India A against New Zealand in the first unofficial 'Test'.

However opener Vijay (28, 64 balls) and Test vice-captain Rahane (12, 19 balls) found their defences breached by Blair Tickner and Doug Bracewell respectively.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw smashed a brisk half-century on the opening day of India A's tour of New Zealand. Image courtesy: Twitter @BayOvalOfficial

In-form Vihari, who made his Test debut against England with a half-century, was dismissed in the last ball of the day.

Vihari hit eight boundaries during his stay in the middle, while Patel has so far found the fence 10 times.

Also scoring a half-century was Mayank Agarwal (65), who came in at No 3.

After the visitors opted to bat first, India A were given a fine start by Shaw and his senior partner Vijay.

The Mumbaikar then added exactly 50 runs for the second wicket with Agarwal, before he was dismissed by slow-left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom.

Vihari joined Agarwal in the middle and added 73 runs for the third wicket till the Karnataka player was bowled by medium pacer Blair Tickner.

Shaw struck six boundaries and a six in his 88-ball stay, while Agarwal hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Skipper Rahane did not last long but the duo of Vihari and Patel put together a stand of 138 runs for the sixth wicket to consolidate India A's position at the Bay Oval.

Tickner was the most successful bowler for the hosts, finishing the day with 2/48 in 15 overs.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Hanuma Vihari, India 'A', India A Tour Of New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal, Murali Vijay, New Zealand, Prithvi Shaw

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

