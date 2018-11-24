First Cricket
India A vs New Zealand A: Karun Nair-led side toil on opening day of second unofficial Test

Press Trust of India, November 24, 2018

Hamilton: Will Young scored an unbeaten 117, steering New Zealand A to 221 for five against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test on Friday.

India A captain Karun Nair opted to field but he did not get the early wickets he was hoping for.

The three India A pacers – Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) – shared the five wickets amongst themselves.

From 100 for two, the visitors bounced back to make it 141 for five before an unbeaten 80-run stand between Young and Theo van Woerkom (32 batting) helped New Zealand regain control of the innings.

The opening unofficial Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Australia-bound India Test players like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Parthiv Patel had taken part in the game.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is now preparing in Sydney ahead of the final T20I.

The first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 221/5 in 90 overs (Young 117 batting; Siraj 2/26, Gurbani 2/36).

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018

