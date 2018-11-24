India A vs New Zealand A: Karun Nair-led side toil on opening day of second unofficial Test
The three India A pacers – Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) – shared the five wickets amongst themselves.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Ayodhya turns fortress ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events as Hindu groups warn of '1992 repeat'; Section 144 imposed
-
2.0: Ahead of Rajinikanth's film release, Tamil Nadu theatres struggle with upgrading to 3D, 4DSRL technology
-
Sonia Gandhi seeks to reclaim Congress' lost ground in Telangana with rally; Chandrababu Naidu conspicuous by his absence
-
Make in India: Immersed in finesse of weaving the famed Paithani sarees, Yeola in Maharashtra plugs urban migration
-
ISL 2018-19: Form, defensive organisation give Mumbai City FC the upper hand against ATK in battle of pragmatist sides
-
Chinese consulate attacked in Karachi: India should draw world's attention to plight of Balochis or hold its peace
-
26 killed, 50 injured in suicide blast at Afghanistan mosque, say security officials; no outfit takes responsibility
-
In a Bengal village, a school set up by constable Arup Mukherjee is helping a Dalit tribe
-
छतरपुर में PM मोदी LIVE: कांग्रेस में मुकाबला करने की हिम्मत नहीं, इसलिए मेरी मां को दे रहे गाली
-
अयोध्या LIVE Updates: छावनी में बदली 'राम नगरी', अयोध्या के लिए मुंबई से रवाना हुए उद्धव
-
सीपी जोशी का सुसाइडल ब्राह्मणवाद: कांग्रेस कैसे करेगी भरपाई?
-
सीपी जोशी का विवादित बयान: राहुल गांधी के भरोसेमंद साथी ने कांग्रेस की बोतल से जिन्न छोड़ दिया
-
1984 दंगा: ‘एक तरफ पेट्रोल माचिस, दूसरी ओर तलवार-कृपाण वाली भीड़ के बीच, मैं रिवॉल्वर लिए खड़ा था!’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Hamilton: Will Young scored an unbeaten 117, steering New Zealand A to 221 for five against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test on Friday.
India A captain Karun Nair opted to field but he did not get the early wickets he was hoping for.
The three India A pacers – Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) – shared the five wickets amongst themselves.
From 100 for two, the visitors bounced back to make it 141 for five before an unbeaten 80-run stand between Young and Theo van Woerkom (32 batting) helped New Zealand regain control of the innings.
The opening unofficial Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Australia-bound India Test players like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Parthiv Patel had taken part in the game.
The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is now preparing in Sydney ahead of the final T20I.
The first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.
Brief scores: New Zealand A 221/5 in 90 overs (Young 117 batting; Siraj 2/26, Gurbani 2/36).
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2018
Also See
India A vs New Zealand A: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Parthiv Patel slam fifties on opening day of first unofficial Test
Rohit Sharma missing India A's tour to New Zealand could ill-effect his potential comeback to Test cricket
Rohit Sharma rested for India A's first unofficial Test against New Zealand to ease workload ahead of Australia T20Is