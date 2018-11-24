Hamilton: Will Young scored an unbeaten 117, steering New Zealand A to 221 for five against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test on Friday.

India A captain Karun Nair opted to field but he did not get the early wickets he was hoping for.

The three India A pacers – Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) – shared the five wickets amongst themselves.

From 100 for two, the visitors bounced back to make it 141 for five before an unbeaten 80-run stand between Young and Theo van Woerkom (32 batting) helped New Zealand regain control of the innings.

The opening unofficial Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Australia-bound India Test players like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Parthiv Patel had taken part in the game.

CENTURY! Will Young shows patience and poise for NZ A at Seddon Park 🏏 📝 208/5 closing in on stumps. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/h63CynVbdv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 23, 2018

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is now preparing in Sydney ahead of the final T20I.

The first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 221/5 in 90 overs (Young 117 batting; Siraj 2/26, Gurbani 2/36).