India A vs England Lions: Visitors overcome early stutter to reach 303/5 on Day 1 of 1st unofficial Test
England Lions overcame a mid-innings stutter to reach 303 for 5 at stumps on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test against India A at Wayanad on Thursday.
Wayanad: England Lions overcame a mid-innings stutter to reach 303 for 5 at stumps on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test against India A at Wayanad on Thursday.
Sent into bat by home skipper Ankit Bawne, the Lions got off to a solid start with openers Ben Duckett (80) and Max Holden (26) sharing a 82-run stand in 23.3 overs.
Duckett, in particular, played with a lot of assurance as the visitors negotiated the opening hour without any loss.
Representational image. Getty images
Navdeep Saini struck the first blow in the 24th over when he had Holden nicking a delivery to keeper KS Bharat.
Sam Hain then joined Duckett and added 44 runs before the opener was bowled by Shardul Thakur with a delivery that came in.
Duckett hit 15 fours during his 118-ball knock.
Hain held fort even as Test discard Ollie Pope (8) and captain Sam Billings (9) fell with India A fighting back.
Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena then ended Hain's 167-ball vigil, having him caught behind for 61.
Steven Mullaney (39) and Will Jack (40) then defied the India A bowlers, mixing defence with some attractive shots, to add 65 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership.
Saini was the best bowler for the home team with 2 for 57, while Thakur, Saxena and Avesh Khan scalped a wicket each.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2019 22:40:01 IST
