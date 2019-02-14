India A vs England Lions: Visitors made to follow on after being bowled out for 140 on day two of second unofficial Test
India A bundled out England Lions for 140 to take a 252-run first-innings lead and the upper hand in the second unofficial
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack kills 40 CRPF personnel: Centre must review restraints rendering the armed forces defenceless
-
Amit Shah must end Karnataka's botched Operation Lotus, after HD Kumaraswamy's 'tape' trap of BS Yeddyurappa
-
Pulwama attack: Modi says security forces' sacrifices won't go in vain, Jaitley says terrorists will be given 'unforgettable lesson'
-
US Congress allocates fraction of billions needed for Mexico wall but Donald Trump claims victory anyway
-
On Valentine’s Day, filmmakers' 'love letters' to each other — from Wes Anderson on Ray to Del Toro on Hitchcock
-
Jet Airways board approves rescue deal to plug Rs 8,500-cr funding gap; lenders to become largest shareholders
-
How India's longest living festival of Hindustani classical music, Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, came to be
-
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United coach Eelco Schattorie's tactical choices pay dividends even as Mumbai City's problems worsen
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
Pulwama Attack: उरी हमले के बाद सबसे भीषण आतंकवादी हमला, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली जिम्मेदारी
-
Pulwama Terror Attack: कौन है जैश का वह खूंखार आतंकी, जिसकी वजह से शहीद हुए CRPF जवान
-
सियासत के माहिर खिलाड़ी रहे हैं मुलायम सिंह यादव, उनके बयान का क्या सियासी मतलब है?
-
ट्रिपल तलाक बिल: एक जरूरी सामाजिक मुद्दे पर काम करने के बजाए सिर्फ राजनीति हुई
-
राफेल पर सीएजी रिपोर्ट: बैंक गारंटी पर रक्षा मंत्रालय की दलील में दम नहीं, ये दस्सॉ को फेवर करती है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mysuru: India A bundled out England Lions for 140 to take a 252-run first-innings lead and the upper hand in the second unofficial Test on Thursday.
Following on, the visitors ended the second day at 24 for no loss in their second innings, still behind by 228 runs.
Earlier, the Lions fought back strongly to stop India A at 392 after the hosts had resumed at 282 for three.
Representational image. Reuters
Karun Nair didn't add to his overnight score of 14, nicking one to keeper Ollie Pope off Zak Chappell.
Wickets tumbled as the England bowlers stuck to their task. Only K S Bharat, a centurion in the last game, made a significant contribution, with a belligerent 46 before being the last man out.
Chappell was the best bowler for the Lions with 4 for 60 while spinner Danny Briggs recovered from a tough first day to finish with 3 for 71.
The England openers started positively, making 23 in the first five overs before Max Holden departed for 19, leg-before to Navdeep Saini.
Sam Hain, who had scored a fifty in the first 'Test' and Duckett couldn't forge a significant partnership with the latter edging one to Bharat off Varun Aaron, who worked up good pace.
The Indian bowlers came to the fore, striking at regular intervals to dismiss the Lions in 48.4 overs.
The talented Ollie Pope was the top-scorer with 25 as the rest of the line-up faltered against the varied bowling attack which saw medium-pacer Saini and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem pick up three wickets each.
Aaron, who has been out of the national set-up for a while now, bagged two wickets as did Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, with his off-spin.
England's openers then survived six overs.
Brief scores: India A 392 all out in 144.4 overs (A R Easwaran 117, K L Rahul 81, Priyank Panchal 50, K S Bharat 50, Zak Chappell 4 for 60, Danny Briggs 3 for 71) vs England Lions 140 all out in 48.4 overs (Ollie Pope 25, Navdeep Saini 3 for 30, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 32) and 24 for no loss.
Updated Date:
Feb 14, 2019 21:05:39 IST
Also See
With reserve opener's slot for World Cup at stake, eyes on KL Rahul as India A take on England Lions in Second 'Test'
India A vs England Lions: Ollie Pope and Sam Hain strike fifties to help visitors draw first unofficial Test
India A vs England Lions: Priyank Panchal hits double ton, KS Bharat smashes century to put hosts in driving seat