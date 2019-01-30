India A vs England Lions: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur star in hosts' fourth straight win over visitors
Pant shared an unbeaten 120-run partnership with Deepak Hooda, who made run-a-ball 47, took India home with 21 balls to spare. Opener KL Rahul made 42 off 77 balls.
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Siddaramaiah's bruised ego fomenting trouble in Karnataka, but Rahul fails to see through ex-CM's persona
-
BJP sweeps Assam tribal council polls amid Citizenship Bill row, but Lok Sabha elections will be a different ball game
-
SBI to convert loans given to Jet Airways into equity: Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it
-
Amid Brexit uncertainty, British Jews seek German citizenship; embassy received 3,380 applications since June 2016 referendum
-
Premier League: Newcastle stun Manchester City to hand Liverpool title boost; United rescue point against Burnley
-
Mammootty looks to break away from stardom with upcoming releases Peranbu and Yatra
-
George Fernandes dead at 88: Ex-defence minister's tenure defined by attention to detail, fierce commitment
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
Perumal Murugan: 'Our society doesn’t have the right attitude towards reading and engaging with a book'
-
नोटबंदी के बाद बेरोजगार हुए लोगों पर NSC की रिपोर्ट सरकार ने रोकी, कमीशन के 2 सदस्यों का इस्तीफा
-
क्या शिलान्यास वाली जगह पर होगा राम मंदिर निर्माण?
-
महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि 2019: बापू का सर्वोदय ही बचाएगा पर्यावरण
-
राम जन्मभूमि न्यास को जमीन देकर बीजेपी क्या हासिल करने की उम्मीद कर रही है?
-
अवैध खनन की वजह से मध्य प्रदेश बूंद-बूंद के लिए तरसने पर मजबूर होगा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Thiruvananthapuram: Returning to competitive cricket after the Test tour of Australia, Rishabh Pant slammed a quick half-century while Shardul Thakur starred with the ball to guide India A to a fourth straight win over England Lions in the unofficial ODI series on Tuesday.
Asked to bowl first, Thakur picked up 4 for 49 as his new-ball spell helped India A topple the visitors' top-order and leave them tottering at 55 for 4 by the 15th over.
But half-centuries from Ollie Pope (65 off 103) and Steven Mullaney (58 off 54) helped England Lions resurrect their innings. However, the visitors still could only manage 221 for 8 in 50 overs.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP
India got home in 46.3 overs with six wickets in hand, largely due to the efforts of Pant.
Chasing the target, KL Rahul, who alongside Hardik Pandya is facing an inquiry by a yet to be appointed Ombudsman for their loose talk on women during a TV show, made 42 off 77 balls while opening the batting. The Karnataka batsman was finally amongst the runs after a dismal tour of Australia.
But it was a fluent Pant who stole the limelight with a fluent 73 off 76 balls that included six boundaries and three hits over the fence.
Pant shared an unbeaten 120-run partnership with Deepak Hooda, who made a run-a-ball 47, took India home with 21 balls to spare in the five-match series. Pant will play the fifth and final game of the series before flying out to New Zealand for the three T20s.
Pant and Hooda's partnership took the game away from England Lions after they removed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and then reduced India A to 102 for four in the 28th over.
Medium-pacer Will Jacks was the pick of the bowlers for England Lions with figures of 2 for 35.
The final ODI of the series will be played on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2019 09:16:43 IST
Also See
Rishabh Pant included in India A squad for two one-dayers against England Lions; Ajinkya Rahane to lead side in first three games
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's return to cricket shows common sense has finally prevailed with CoA
India A vs England Lions: KL Rahul flops on return as hosts seal series with 60-run win in 3rd unofficial ODI