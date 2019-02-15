India A vs England Lions: Mayank Markande's five-for guides hosts to innings victory in 2nd unofficial Test
Young Mayank Markande scalped five wickets to spin India 'A' to a convincing innings and 68-run win over England Lions in the second unofficial Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at Mysuru on Friday.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Netherlands beat Oman by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack aftermath: Saner counsel must prevail; Narendra Modi should isolate Pakistan globally
-
Pulwama attack: 'We saw bodies being blown into pieces,' says CRPF jawan who saw blast
-
CAG report doesn't acquit NDA's Rafale deal, but Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity has given BJP the advantage
-
Gully Boy and its mixed political messaging: Zoya Akhar's film is praiseworthy but has superficial politics
-
Pakistan rejects links to Pulwama attack, China maintains Masood Azhar not a terrorist: How the world reacted
-
Jet Airways seeks to raise about Rs 6,000 cr from govt fund, stake sale; shares rise 7.5%
-
Gully Boy: Inside Zoya Akhtar's ode to Mumbai's 'asli' hip-hop subculture
-
Firstpost Explains: What makes the NBA All-Star weekend such a big deal?
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
Pulwama Attack: काफिले में शामिल CRPF के जवान की जुबानी हमले का आंखों-देखा हाल
-
घाटी को दोबारा जन्नत बनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान की 'सर्जरी' के साथ अलगाववादियों का भी 'इलाज' जरूरी
-
वाराणसी तक पहुंचे पुलवामा हमले के जख्म, शहीद रमेश के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा
-
Pulwama Attack: जेहादियों को खत्म करने और पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने के लिए चलाना होगा 'कोवर्ट ऑपरेशन'
-
पीएम मोदी Updates: जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा, हम मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mysuru: Young Mayank Markande scalped five wickets to spin India 'A' to a convincing innings and 68-run win over England Lions in the second unofficial Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at Mysuru on Friday.
Leg-spinner Markande (5/31) spun a web around the visitors to bowl them out for 180 in the second innings after India A enforced follow-on.
Representative image. Reuters
Resuming at 24 for no loss and faced with the daunting task of handling the Indian spinners on a turning wicket, the Lions batsmen came a cropper with only Ben Duckett (50) and Lewis Gregory (44) showing some fight.
Besides Markande, Jalaj Saxena (2/40) claimed two wickets.
The 21-year old Markande, who performed creditably for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, troubled most of the England batsmen with his guile.
The talented Ollie Pope was Markande's first victim, trapped leg-before.
But opener Duckett mixed caution with aggression in an effort to defy the India 'A' bowlers. He hit four boundaries and two sixes in his half-century and was involved in a 40-run partnership with fellow opener Max Holden (7).
Off-spinner Saxena struck the first blow for the hosts, dismissing Holden leg-before wicket. He also dismissed Duckett in the same manner.
Markande, who plays for Punjab, took over and had the Lions batsmen in a spin, getting a lot of turn on a wearing wicket.
He removed Steve Mullaney, Dominic Bess and Zak Chappell in quick succession as the Lions capitulated.
Running out of partners, Gregory went on the offensive and hit six fours and a six during his 49-ball knock before becoming the last wicket to fall, handing India 'A' victory with a day to spare.
Pace bowlers Varun Aaron (1/39), Navdeep Saini (1/25) and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (1/25) picked up a wicket each.
Earlier, the Rahul Dravid-coached India 'A' team had enforced the follow-on after dismissing the visitors for 144 in the first innings in reply to the hosts' 392 all out.
Abhimanyu Easwaran, who slammed 117 in India's score, was named 'Man of the Match' for his effort.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 18:02:51 IST
Also See
India A vs England Lions: Ben Duckett helps visitors pull off consolation win in final ODI to avoid clean sweep
India A vs England Lions: Rahul Dravid says KL Rahul is a 'proven performer' and he's not worried about his poor form
India A vs England Lions: Focus on KL Rahul and pacers Avesh Khan, Varun Aaron in first unofficial Test