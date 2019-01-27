First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 4th ODI Jan 27, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
NEP in UAE | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
NEP in UAE Jan 28, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
PAK in SA Jan 30, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs England Lions: KL Rahul flops on return as hosts seal series with 60-run win in 3rd unofficial ODI

KL Rahul scored only 13 on his return from suspension but India A sealed the series against England Lions with a comfortable 60-run win taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Press Trust of India, Jan 27, 2019 17:49:05 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: KL Rahul scored only 13 on his return from suspension but India A sealed the series against England Lions with a comfortable 60-run win taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a low-scoring encounter, India A could manage only 172 in 47.1 overs but then did well enough to bowl out Lions for 112 in only 30.5 overs.

KL Rahul walks back after getting dismissed. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Kerala Cricket Association

KL Rahul walks back after getting dismissed. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Kerala Cricket Association

Left-arm spinners Krunal Pandya (4/21 in 5.5 overs) and Axar Patel (2/26 in overs) inflicted the bulk of the damage on a slow deck.

If Axar dealt the opening blows, man of the match Krunal polished the lower-half after chipping in with useful 21 runs.

Credit should also be given to Deepak Chahar as his 39 off 65 balls took India from 110 for 7 to 172 after skipper Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Rahul were dismissed cheaply at the top of the order.

All eyes were on Rahul, who had a nightmarish two weeks after BCCI's provisional suspension for his comments in TV chat show Koffee with Karan.

Having got a long rope during the tours of England and Australia, where he failed to find form, the Karnataka opener didn't do his case any good on return as he looked completely rusty.

His 13 off 25 balls had two boundaries but he was unable to find the gaps during the Powerplay overs. It was seamer Jamie Overton, who dismissed him, caught by Zachariah Chappell.

Rahul, considered to be a favourite of the Indian team management, will still get two more shots in the ongoing A series.

The team management is still undecided on the reserve opener's slot and Rahane, with scores of 59 and 91 in the first two games, has made a case for himself.

In the final two matches, young Rishabh Pant will be opening the batting as he is also a strong candidate for the World Cup berth.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 17:49:05 IST

Tags : Axar Patel, England, England Lions, India, India 'A', KL Rahul, Koffee With Karan, Krunal Pandya, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all