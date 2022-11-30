India A vs Bangladesh A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran put visitors in commanding position

India A finished Day 2 of first unofficial Test against Bangladesh A on Wednesday in strong fashion, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran helping them post a big total of 404/5 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. With a lead of 292 runs in reply to Bangladesh A’s 112 in the first innings, the Indians consolidated their momentum, picking up from where they left off on Day 1, at 120/0.

Both Jaiswal (145) and skipper Abhimanyu (142) scored tons to help visitors surge ahead, and forged a 283-run stand for the first wicket before the former departed. At stumps on Day 2, Tilak Varma (26*) and wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav (27*) were unbeaten for the visitors.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam took three wickets, while Khaled Ahmed took two. Yash Dhull was dismissed for 20 by Khaled Ahmed.

On Day 1, Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini had scalped seven wickets between them to help India A bundle out Bangladesh A for 112.