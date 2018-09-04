First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 14 Sep 04, 2018
UAE Vs OMA
United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 06, 2018
UAE vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pataudi Trophy Sep 07, 2018
ENG vs IND
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A lose two wickets in stiff chase against Australia A on Day 3, need 199 more to win first unofficial Test on final day

At stumps on the third day, India A were 63 for 2 with in-form Mayank Agarwal batting on 25 in company of Ankit Bawne (6 batting).

Press Trust of India, September 04, 2018

Bengaluru: India A will need to score another 199 runs on the final day in their pursuit of a tricky target of 262 against Australia A in the first unofficial 'Test' of the two-match series.

At stumps on the third day, India A were 63 for 2 with in-form Mayank Agarwal batting on 25 in company of Ankit Bawne (6 batting).

Representational Image. Getty Images

Representational Image. Getty Images

Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) and captain Shreyas Iyer (28) left the scene, leaving India A struggling at 33 for 2 in 9.1 overs.

Earlier, Travis Head's crucial 87 helped Australia A reach 292 after being reduced to 134 for 4 at one point.

Batting first, Australia A had scored 243 in the first innings with the help of an unbeaten century by Usman Khawaja, but his performance was overshadowed by pacer Mohammed Siraj's 8 for 59.

In reply, India took a slender lead of 31 runs over Australia A before posting 274 all out in first innings, with the help of Bawne's patient 91 runs.

Michael Neser (4 for 61) and Jon Holland (3 for 89) were the most successful bowlers for Australia A as they picked up seven wickets between them.

Resuming day three at 42 for 1, Head scored a fighting 87 off 162 balls with 13 boundaries, as he revived Australia A innings after they lost three quick wickets including Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh, who unfortunately was run out for nine.

He brought respectability to the Australia A total before he was cleaned up by Krishnappa Gowtham.

While Head's dismissal left Australia A at a difficult 184 for 5, the tail wagged considerably as Marnus Labuschagne (37), Michael Neser (25) and Chris Tremain (25) - made useful contributions taking the lead past 250-run mark.

The star bowler for India A was once again Siraj, who picked three wickets for 77, taking his match tally to 11 wickets.

Spinners Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each and Navdeep Saini claimed one.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018

Tags : #Abhimanyu Easwaran #Australia A #Cricket #India 'A' #Krishnappa Gowtham #Kuldeep Yadav #Marnus Labuschagne #Mayank Agarwal #Michael Neser #Navdeep Saini #Shreyas Iyer

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all