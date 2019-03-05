India 'A' and 'B' sides beat South Africa and Afghanistan to make winning start in U-19 Quadrangular tournament
India 'A' routed the Proteas colts by 157 runs while the 'B' team hammered Afghanistan by seven wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Finch look to find form back as Aussies make steady start
-
Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron face in Odisha after Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bashar al-Assad visit, says spokesperson; resignation rejected
-
Compelling wife to 'cohabit' with husband violates fundamental rights; time SC reviewed Section 9 of Hindu Marriage Act
-
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salman Khan's Eid releases
-
IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal intent; show cause notices issued
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how tainted wrestler's defence collapsed
-
Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spotlight, here's a lowdown on her history
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 2nd ODI at Nagpur : एरोन फिंच और उस्मान ख्वाजा ने की पारी की शुरुआत
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
-
बातचीत की दुहाई दे रहे पाकिस्तान से बात ही तो करता रहा है भारत, अब जरा जुबान बदल गई है
-
LIVE: AAP-कांग्रेस के बीच नहीं हुआ गठबंधन, राहुल के साथ बैठक के बाद लिया गया फैसला
-
'वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस' पर राहुल की टिप्पणी पर भड़के गोयल, कहा- कुछ लोग बस इटली से इंपोर्ट करना चाहते हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Thiruvananthapuram: The India 'A' and 'B' teams started their campaigns in the under-19 quadrangular ODI series on Tuesday with easy wins over South Africa and Afghanistan respectively.
In a match played at the Greenfield International stadium, India 'A' routed the Proteas colts by 157 runs while the 'B' team hammered Afghanistan by seven wickets at the St Xavier's KCA ground.
Representational image. Reuters
The 'A' team won the toss and posted 251 all out in 50 overs, riding on half-centuries by opener Qamran Iqbal (60, 65 balls, 3X4, 4X6) and Sashwat Rawat (64, 55 balls, 10X4).
For the Proteas, Marco Jansen took four wickets conceding 30 runs while Nonelela Yikha took 2 for 37.
In reply, the visiting South Africans were bundled out for 94 in 35.4 overs with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey shining with figures of 3 for 7 from seven overs while off-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi took 3 for 27.
Tail-ender Marco Jansen was the highest scorer with 33 (57 balls 3X4, 1X6) while only one other batsmen reached double figures.
In the India 'B'-Afghanistan game, fast bowler Purnank Tyagi (4 for 36 in 9 overs) and leg-spinner Paras Ray Barman with brilliant figures of 3 for 10 helped the host team bundle out the Afghan colts for 106 in 47.3 overs.
Jamshid made the top score of 28 for the Afghanistan team which struggled to get going on a track offering help to the bowlers.
In reply, India 'B' was in trouble, losing three wickets for just five runs before captain Rahul Chandrol (56 not out, 51 balls, 5X4, 1X6) and K Nitish Kumar Reddy (44, 70 balls, 4X4) saw the team home.
Brief scores: India under-19 'A' 251 all out in 50 overs (Qamran Iqbal 60, Ravi Bishnoi 64, Marco Jansen 4 for 30) beat South Africa under-19 94 all out in 35.4 overs (Marco Jansen 33, Harsh Dubey 3 for 7, Ravi Bishnoi 3 for 27). MoM: Qamran Iqbal.
Afghanistan under-19 106 all out in 47.3 overs (Mohd Ishaq Zazai 20, Jamshid 28, Purnank Tyagi 4 for 36, Prayas Ray Barman 3 for 10) lost to India under-19 'B' 107 for 3 in 22.3 overs (Rahul Chandrol 56 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 44 not out). MoM: Purnank Tyagi.
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019 17:53:51 IST
Also See
India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Pacer Rex Singh shines as hosts complete series sweep with win in 2nd unofficial Test
India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Kandpal slam tons as hosts seize control in 2nd unofficial Test
India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar grab three wickets apiece to help hosts win first Youth Test by 9 wickets