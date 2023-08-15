India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on 15 August. As the country marks 76 years of freedom from the British, let us look at some of India’s iconic triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments. In 1983, the Indian cricket team achieved a historic first as they became world champions for the first time in the Cricket World Cup. Team India then went on to add two more ICC World Cup titles to its cabinet in 2007 and 2011.

1983 World Cup:

India won just one match across the first two editions of the ICC World Cup tournaments in 1975 and 1979. Hence, there were minimum expectations when the side heads across to England for the third edition in 1983. Kapil Dev-led side started off their campaign with a win over two-time champions West Indies in their opening group-stage game.

They then went on to beat Australia and Zimbabwe in their group-stage games to advance to the semi-finals. Reaching this stage was a great achievement by the Indian team, but they then defeated the hosts England in the semi-final with a dominant six-wicket win.

Semi final match against England in 1983 World Cup pic.twitter.com/DcIz8cLxjk — Yashpal Sharma (@cricyashpal) June 25, 2021

They once again had to take on the West Indies in the final. The side could only manage 183 after batting first, but the bowlers stood tall and scripted a massive upset as they beat West Indies by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev top-scored with 300 runs and Roger Binny was the star with the ball by taking 18 wickets in the tournament.

2007 T20 World Cup:

After their win in the 1983 World Cup, India reached their second ICC ODI World Cup final in 2003 under Sourav Ganguly. However, they stumbled against Australia.

The tide turned in 2007, albeit in a different format when a young team led by MS Dhoni created history. They won the ICC World T20 after the humiliation suffered due to the group-stage exit at the ODI World Cup a few months ago in the West Indies. The side under MS Dhoni found redemption after their first encounter against Scotland was abandoned due to rain, and then they won the next match against Pakistan.

Yuvraj Singh was the star of the show when India took on England in a must-win game. This match will always be remembered for Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes off six balls as India beat England. They also beat hosts South Africa in the next match and then took on Australia in the semi-final. Yuvraj once again showed his class as he smashed 70 off 30 and powered India into the final.

It was India vs Pakistan once again and batting first India scored 157 thanks primarily to Gautam Gambhir’s 75 runs. After the Indian bowlers brought the side back into the contest, Misbah ul Haq played a superb innings, but Joginder Sharma held his nerve as India won the maiden World T20.

2011 ODI World Cup:

After their superb win in the 2007 World T20, India came into the 2011 ODI World Cup as hosts and one of the favourties. Sachin Tendulkar was playing in his last World Cup and it was all about winning the title for the champion batter.

In the first match, Virender Sehwag smashed 175 while a young Virat Kohli notched up his first ton as India started off their campaign with a bang. India dominated the group stages with four wins in six games and they tied one match against England. The only defeat in the group stage came against South Africa in Nagpur.

Sachin Tendulkar raked up a couple of tons in the group stages and he took centrestage by scoring an important half-century against Australia and then a crucial 85 against Pakistan in the semi-final. India made it through to the final and took on Sri Lanka where MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir joined ranks to forge a match-winning partnership and give India their second ICC World Cup title in 50 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar top-scored for India with 482 runs while Zaheer Khan was the star with the ball with 18 wickets.