A brilliant all-round display from Nida Dar helped Pakistan triumph by 13 runs in a nail-biting game against arch-rivals India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday in the Asia Cup encounter.

Friday’s match also marks just the third time Pakistan have beaten India in T20Is and also the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s famous victory was led by all-rounder Nida Dar, who slammed an attacking 56 not out off 37 balls for the side to get 137/6 in 20 overs. With the ball, she then took figures of 2/23 in her four overs of off-spin.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 3/30 while Sadia Iqbal had figures of 2/24 to bowl out India for 124 in 19.4 overs as Pakistan scripted a remarkable turnaround less than 24 hours after their shock loss over Thailand.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Pakistan’s historic win:

Meanwhile in Women’s cricket, @TheRealPCB has beaten @BCCIWomen, only the 3rd time in T20 history. Seems like 🇮🇳 were trying to give more opportunities to other players. Nida Dar doing Dar things 👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvsPAK — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 7, 2022

This is Pakistan Cricket at its best, one minute down, next minute up. Great win by Girls in Green against Indian Women. #WomensAsiaCup2022 #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/WXMigg97HV — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) October 7, 2022

Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup, a great turn-out after losing to Thailand yesterday. — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) October 7, 2022

From Losing To Thailand To Beating India.. Unpredictable Pakistan 🔥🔥 #pakvsind pic.twitter.com/dWwBiIJSzp — Taلha🇵🇰 (@Oye_talha63) October 7, 2022

Losing to Thailand and then 24 hrs later beating India for the first time in 6 years. Pakistan doing Pakistan things #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) October 7, 2022

Well done #TeamPakistan

Pakistan women’s beat India women’s for the 3rd time in history!!! 🔥😍 #PAKvsIND pic.twitter.com/LxaSHRHYuI — α๓ïท zαδα (@min_Zada) October 7, 2022

Prior to this game, India enjoyed a 10-2 record over Pakistan whose previous win over the arch-rivals came way back in the 2016 T20 World Cup in New Delhi.

At 65 for five, India were in all sorts of trouble with majority of the batters including star player Smriti Mandhana (17 off 19) throwing their wickets away.

Pooja Vastrakar got herself run out after attempting a run off a misfield while Dayalan Hemalatha (20 off 22) let her team down after not capitalising on a start. Questions were raised over Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness as she came into bat at number seven before perishing cheaply.

”I think in the middle we were trying to give other batters a chance. That cost us today. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to rotate the strike,” a dejected Harmanpreet said after the match.

With India needing 61 off the last six overs, Pakistan were the favourites to pull off an unexpected win. Richa Ghosh (26 off 13), who had been taken off the field in Pakistan’s innings after suffering a heat stroke, brought India back into the game with three sixes against the spinners before getting caught in the deep in the 19th over. Her dismissal effectively ended all of India’s hopes.

Earlier, Pakistan, who were shocked by Thailand on Thursday, put an improved batting performance against the Indians but it still seemed below par. Nida Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much-needed move on. Dar was the pick of Pakistan batters as she used her feet well, especially against the spinners, to get the big hits.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among India’s bowlers with best figures. She was not afraid to give some loop to the ball, helping her deceive Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali (17) which resulted in getting stumps. Omaima Sohil fell two balls later as she was found trapped in front of the stumps while attempting a sweep.

Bismah got lucky on 8 with the umpire turning down Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s appeal for what appeared a clear lbw dismissal.

Pakistan reached 61 for three in 10 overs. Dar then gave the innings some momentum as she stepped out to smashed Hemalatha for a four and straight six in a 15-run over. Indian fielding was found wanting on more than one occasion with substitute Shafali Verma missing an easy stumping chance.

Brief Score: Pakistan 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27). India in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 26; Nida 2/32)