The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the much-awaited India Women vs Pakistan Women clash at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, October 7.

India, having comprehensively beaten Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the UAE in their first three games respectively, currently occupy the top of the points table in the seven-team competition and they will aim to consolidate their position on top of the table.

On the other hand, Pakistan women’s cricket team, who were handed a stunning four-wicket loss by Thailand women’s cricket on Thursday, will aim to bounce back. Pakistan are placed second in the points table currently.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming and telecast details:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women begin?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 1 pm IST, on October 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.