India women 27/0 after 4 overs
Dempsey continues. Mandhana collects a boundary, finding the fine-leg fence for a four. 11 runs off the over.
IND-W vs IRE-W LIVE Score: India face Ireland in a must-win clash of the T20 World Cup 2023.
India women 11/0 after 2 overs
Four runs come off the first over bowled by Orla Prendergast. Georgina Dempsey into the attack from the other end. Mandhana collects a couple of runs from the first ball, before Shafali Verma gets a boundary in the fourth ball of the over courtesy a brilliant cover drive. Seven off the second over.
Playing XI
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Ireland: Laura Delany(Captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the coin toss and says India will bat first against Ireland.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup group match between India and Ireland that will take place in Gqeberha. It's a must-win clash for the Women In Blue after their defeat to England in their last match. Stay tuned for more updates, with the toss and team news coming very soon.
Preview: India take on Ireland in a crucial encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha on Monday. Having lost to England in their previous match. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co face a must-win situation against Ireland, who have been eliminated after three losses in as many matches.
After victories over Pakistan and West Indues, India’s 11-run loss to England came as a setback, while with three wins in three games, England are all but through to the semi-finals.
Renuka Singh picked up five wickets after India opted to bowl against England, with Heather Knight and Co posting 151/7 on board. However, contributions from Smriti Mandhana (52) and Richa Ghosh (47*) were not enough for the Women in Blue to cross the finish line.
The loss means India have to beat Ireland by a huge margin. India, with four points have a NRR of +0.205, while Pakistan have two points from the same number of games, albeit with a better NRR of +0.981. Thereby, India have their task cut out.
Squads:
India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia
Ireland women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh
