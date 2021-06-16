Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 16 June, 2021

16 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Lunch
England Women

86/1 (27.0 ov)

One-off Test
India Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
England Women India Women
86/1 (27.0 ov) - R/R 3.19

Lunch

Heather Knight (C) - 4

Tammy Beaumont - 11

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Tammy Beaumont Batting 44 84 4 0
Heather Knight (C) Batting 4 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 9 1 20 0
Deepti Sharma 1 1 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 69/1 (20.3)

17 (17) R/R: 2.61

Lauren Winfield 35(63) S.R (55.55)

c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar
Live Score, England Women vs India Women, Only Test Day 1 at Bristol: Tammy Beaumont's 44* lead hosts to 86-1 at lunch

17:30 (IST)

After 26 overs, ENGW 84/1 ( Heather Knight 4, Tammy Beaumont 44) 

Goswami continues. After three dots, Beaumont looks to flick off the fourth, gets an inside edge onto the pad but sneaks a single. Just one off the over as the experienced pacewoman continues to keep things tight.

17:26 (IST)

After 25 overs, ENGW 83/1 ( Heather Knight 4, Tammy Beaumont 43) 

Vastrakar continues. Knight gets off the mark on the 11th delivery she faces, playing a classy cover drive and collecting her first boundary in the process. Just four off the over.

17:23 (IST)
four

FOUR! Knight gets off the mark in style. Overpitched from Vastrakar and the England skipper drives it elegantly through the covers.

17:22 (IST)

After 24 overs, ENGW 79/1 ( Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont 43) 

Jhulan returns. Pitches the second delivery fractionally short and Beaumont makes her pay, pulling it with disdain for a boundary - the fourth of her innings. Knight, meanwhile, is yet to get off the mark, albeit she has only played eight deliveries so far. Four runs off the over.

17:18 (IST)
four

FOUR! Fractionally short from Jhulan, Beaumont stands tall and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

17:16 (IST)

After 23 overs, ENGW 75/1 ( Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont 39) 

Pace from one end and spin from the other, as Vastrakar continues. The second delivery was just fractionally overpitched and Beaumont presented the full face of her blade. Five runs off the over.

17:14 (IST)
four

FOUR! Full delivery, Beaumont’s high back lift is on display as she drives it down the ground for a boundary. All class!

17:13 (IST)

After 22 overs, ENGW 69/1 ( Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont 34) 

Rana continues. Skipper Heather Knight walks out to bat after Hill’s departure and joins Beaumont at the crease. Just one run off the over, from the blade of Beaumont.  

17:10 (IST)

After 21 overs, ENGW 69/1 ( Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont 33) 

Vastrakar continues and get the much-needed breakthrough for India, getting rid of Hill, her maiden wicket in Test cricket. Superb bowling from Vastrakar, wicket maiden over from her.

17:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Vastrakar draws first blood. Her maiden wicket in Test cricket. Full delivery outside off from the medium pacewoman, it induced Hill’s outside edge and Taniya dived to her to right to complete a fine catch behind the stumps Winfield Hill c Bhatia b Vastrakar 35(63)

Highlights

17:07 (IST)

Preview: Seven years —that is how long the India women’s cricket team, led by the experienced Mithali Raj have waited for to play another Test match. They face Heather Knight’s England in Bristol in a one-off four-day Test starting on Wednesday.

The last time the India women played a Test was back in 2014, when Thirush Kamini (192) and Punam Raut (130) scored centuries along with some all-round bowling effort, especially from Harmanpreet Kaur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad led them to an innings victory over South Africa in November that year. That was India’s third win on the trot that time, which included two wins over England (one in August 2014 and another in September 2006 before that).

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur are few of those cricketers who played that Test against England in 2014, but this time with the likes of youngsters Shafali Verma and Pooja Vastrakar, it will be a different ball game altogether. Anyhow, this Indian team will look up to seniors Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for inspiration.

The major concern for the Indian team will be if Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey would be able to bowl long spells as they have not done so for a prolonged period.

In terms of batting, the talented Shafali Verma could be given her Test cap and will likely open with Smriti Mandhana. Ekta Bisht or Poonam Yadav Yadav could headline the spin department for India, along with Deepti Sharma.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nat Sciver is one of the six English players who were part of their last Test against India, which also includes Heather Knight.

The pitch for the game will be a used one, with a T20 Blast game having been played last week, but Heather Knight was far from pleased with it, saying that it was ‘not ideal’ to play the match on a used strip.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Updated Date: June 16, 2021 17:34:29 IST

