India take on Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, in Melbourne on Sunday. A win would all but take India to the semi-finals, after having won three of the four group matches so far.

After beginning their Super 12 campaign with a last-ball win over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Men in Blue carried on their winning streak as they beat Netherlands in their second match, only to go down to South Africa in their third game.

However, India followed that defeat with a five-run win over Asian giants Bangladesh in a rain-affected game.

India had been sent to bat by Bangladesh and put up a total of 184/6.

Bangladesh started their chase strongly, and were 66/0 from seven overs, with Litton Das having scored a half-century, when rain stopped play. The Tigers were 17 runs ahead on DLS par score, but when play resumed after the rain delay, Bangladesh suffered a collapse.

From 66/0, Bangladesh were restricted to 108/6 in the 13th over, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya having taken two wickets apiece while Mohammed Shami took one. Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed forged a 37-run stand for the seventh wicket, but that was not enough for Bangladesh to cross the finish line.

India’s biggest positive has been Virat Kohli’s form, who has scored 220 runs from four matches, with three fifties to his name.

Zimbabwe meanwhile, have three points from four games, including that thrilling win over Pakistan, as well as a washout against South Africa. They lie fifth in the Group 2 standings, ahead of the already-eliminated Netherlands.

Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe:

Where will the Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe be played?

The Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

When will the Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe start?

The Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live broadcast of the Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe in India?

Live broadcast of India vs Zimbabwe match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe in India?

Live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.