IND vs WI: Which TV channel is India vs West Indies on? Where to live stream?

After wrapping the ODI series 3-0, a rampant India will look to make a winning start to the T20I assignment when they take on hosts West Indies in the first encounter of the five-match series on Friday.

The first match will be played in the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India will be welcoming back regular captain Rohit Sharma for the T20I series after Shikhar Dhawan led the side in the ODIs. Apart from Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will also return to the squad. KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, West Indies has announced a 16-member squad for the T20I series with Shimron Hetmyer making a return.

Here’s all you need to know about the first West Indies vs India T20I:

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on 29 July, 2022 (Friday).

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I start?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on the FanCode website and its app. You can also browse firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

India’s squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh

