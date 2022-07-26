India vs West Indies 3rd ODI PREVIEW: India and West Indies will face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to complete a whitewash.

On the other side, West Indies will seek a consolation win in the third encounter. Earlier, India rode on an emphatic batting display from Axar Patel to seal a win in the second clash. The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother at 256/6 but Patel held his nerves and took India over the line.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 which included five maximums and three fours.

Here’s all you need to know about the third West Indies vs India ODI:

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on 27 July, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on Fancode website and its app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

